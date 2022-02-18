It’s been quite the year for the Lady Pirates.
Currently ranked seventh in the state among Class 1 girls basketball teams, Macks Creek clinched their first Polk County League Conference Championship in 14 years Tuesday, Feb. 15, following their 69-40 victory over the Halfway Lady Cardinals. The Lady Pirates concluded their conference play with a perfect 8-0 record against their fellow PCL teams, and in the process extended their win streak to 13.
Macks Creek travelled to Halfway Tuesday night and quickly took control of the game, doubling up the Lady Cardinals with an 18-9 lead at the end of the first quarter. A nearly identical second quarter gave them a 15-18 lead at halftime. Halfway performed only marginally better over the course of the second half, and the Lady Pirates held onto their sizable lead and outscored them again by a 31-22 margin in the last two quarters combined to finish off Halfway by the final of 69-40.
India Willis recorded her second straight 34-point game to lead her team’s offensive effort against the Lady Cardinals, also adding eight rebounds. Brooklyn Duggan chipped in 16 points, seven steals, and six assists, putting her just seven assists short of the school record. Emma Seaholm also pulled down a season-high nine rebounds.
“Seven of our nine girls scored tonight and everyone got significant playing time which was great going into districts,” coach Ron Duggan said of his team as they prepare to shift their focus from the regular season to the district playoffs. “One of our goals this year was to win the Conference Title outright, and I’m so proud of the girls for accomplishing this tonight. Especially for the seniors who have worked so hard to get to this point.”
Macks Creek’s final scheduled regular season game on Thursday, Feb. 17, at Calvary Lutheran was cancelled due to the inclement weather and will not be made up with district playoffs beginning next week. With that game cancelled, the Lady Pirates have officially concluded their regular season schedule and finished the season with a 22-2 record. Macks Creek will next play when they begin the Class 1 District 8 Tournament against the Tuscumbia Lady Lions on Tuesday, Feb. 22, at Blair Oaks High School at 7:30 p.m.
