The Macks Creek Lady Pirates beat the host Osceola Lady Indians in the Osceola Invitational Tournament semifinals Wednesday night, Jan. 26, by the score of 70-43.
Despite the wide margin by the end of the game, Macks Creek was holding onto just a 33-28 lead at halftime. They ran into some foul trouble and by the end of the first half had three starters each with three fouls apiece.
“We were in deep foul trouble at half time and it really took a total team effort to get this win,” Lady Pirates coach Duggan commented, “I thought the girls coming off the bench did an exceptional job and making an immediate impact.”
In the second half, Macks Creek was much improved particularly on defense where they held Osceola to just 15 points over the final two quarters— “We showed a lot more intensity on defense in the second half,” said Duggan. The Lady Pirates finally pulled away in the fourth quarter, widening their lead to the eventual final score of 70-43.
Leading Macks Creek in scoring against the Lady Indians were India Willis and Brooklyn Duggan with 32 and 22 points, respectively. Also contributing on offense were Molly Phillips with seven points and Ashlee Klinksick with another four.
By defeating Osceola in the semifinal round, the Lady Pirates are advancing to the championship game against the Wheatland Lady Mules. That game is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 29, at 6 p.m. in Osceola.
