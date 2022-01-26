The Lady Lakers finished off the Gary Keeling Memorial Lady Liberator Tournament in Bolivar with a second place finish last Thursday, Jan. 20, following victories over Parkview and Bolivar.
Camdenton began the tournament with 64-52 loss to the Ozark Tigers on Monday, Jan. 17, but quickly bounced back in their next two games. Their next opponent after Ozark was the Parkview Lady Vikings who they played on Tuesday, Jan. 18.
Camdenton cruised to a 12-point, 79-67 victory over Parkview and had four girls record double digit scoring totals to rebound from their first round loss. Among those four players to get into double digit points, Mya Hulett led her team in scoring against the Lady Vikings with 26 points and a 50 percent shooting percentage from the field, five rebounds, and four steals. Payton Kincaid was also very efficient on offense, shooting 77 percent from the field for 20 points and six rebounds. Charlotte Kurtz had a double-double for the Lady Lakers with 17 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and three steals, while Elle Turner added 10 points, six assists, with two rebounds and steals each.
After taking down Parkview, Camdenton was set up to play the host Bolivar Liberators on Thursday, Jan. 20, with a second place finish in the tournament on the line. Just as they had done the week before, Camdenton handled Bolivar with a 66-45 win to take home second place. Hulett again led the Lady Lakers through an all around strong game with 20 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, and four assists. Turner had a good night on offense too with 17 points and added two assists and two steals. Kurtz and Kincaid were efficient in scoring from the field, shooting 57 and 45 percent respectively.
The Lady Lakers finished the tournament in second place with a 2-1 record, giving them an 11-5 record overall including going 3-0 in conference play. Camdenton will next play tonight Wednesday, Jan. 26, when they make the trip to Steelville to take on the Lady Cardinals at 7 p.m.
