After falling to 1-3 on the season following their Monday, March 28, loss to Smith-Cotton in the first of a four-game homestand, the Lady Laker soccer team rattled off three wins in a row. Though Camdenton scored just two goals over their first four games of the season, both coming in their 2-0 win over Rolla, they outscored their opponents 6-1 over the course of their three-game winning streak.
Their recent run of success began Tuesday, March 29, the day after their loss to Smith-Cotton. That evening they continued their homestand against the Jefferson City Lady Jays, downing the visitors in a 1-0 shutout victory. Ariana Maples scored the lone, game-winning goal for Camdenton that evening, with Natalie Gahn getting the assist. Goalkeeper Jocelyn Wolf had three saves in the win.
Their next game was the following Thursday, March 31, at home against Waynesville. With a chance to get back to an even 3-3 record, Camdenton left no doubt against the Tigers. Addy Clay scored twice, Ella Smith scored once and assisted on another goal, and Maples recorded another assist for the Lady Lakers. Wolf had three saves in their second straight, and third overall, clean sheet of the year.
The last of their four home games in a row was Monday, April 4, against the Battle Lady Spartans. Though their shutout streak ended at two, Clay provided all the offense Camdenton needed in order to pick up their third straight win and go 3-1 on their homestand. Clay again scored twice with Lexi Rapier getting the assist on one of the goals. Wolf had one save, and along with the Lady Lakers’ back line held Battle in check for a 2-1 final score.
In just under one week, the Lady Lakers won three consecutive games, including two shutouts, and allowed just one goal in that time. Individually, Clay scored four goals, Maples and Smith each had one goal and one assist, and Gahn and Rapier had an assist apiece. In goal for the Lady Lakers, Wolf allowed one goal while recording seven saves.
Camdenton’s streak gave them a winning record for the first time so far this season at 4-3 as of Tuesday morning— results for their Tuesday evening, April 5, game at Hickman were not available at the time of publication. Their next game is scheduled for Friday, April 8, when they play West Plains in the Branson Invitational tournament.
