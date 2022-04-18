The Camdenton and Osage girls' track and field teams travelled to Springfield April 7 to compete among the 37 schools in attendance for the Glendale Girls Night Out. Fighting cold weather and blustery wind, the two teams battled to good finishes in the large field of teams. The Lady Lakers finished with six first place performances and 16 in the top-five for the event, while the Lady Indians had one first place from Julianna Bryant in the 3200-meter run and 11 top-five placements. Here are the complete results from the finals for Camdenton and Osage.
CAMDENTON
Girls
100-meter dash — 6, Madison Daniels, 14.05. 7, Amythist Spangler, 14.09
200-meter dash — 1, Alexis Stroup, 27.73
400-meter dash — 4, Alexis Stroup, 1:02.39
800-meter run — 1, Georgi Carolus, 2:38.95. 2, Kaitlyn Davidson, 2:48.71
1600-meter run — 1, Georgi Carolus, 5:57.57. 15, Ava Canales, 6:29.60
3200-meter run — 10, Ellie Webb, 12:19.90. 14, Payten Luaders, 14:11.92
100-meter hurdles — 1, Isabella Breuer, 17.42. 5, Carley Kupfer, 18.23
300-meter hurdles — 3, Olivia Welch, 50.86. 5, Sarah Holmes, 54.67
4x100-meter relay — 8, CHS (Olivia Welch, Amythist Spangler, Madison Daniels, Elizabeth Mcmahon), 55.25
4x200-meter relay — 6, CHS (Olivia Welch, Mia McGuire, Kiley Bentley, Amythist Spangler), 1:58.99
4x400-meter relay — 1, CHS (Mia McGuire, Sarah Holmes, Olivia Welch, Alexis Stroup), 4:30.24
4x800-meter relay — 9, CHS (Ellie Webb, Georgi Carolus, Alexis Stroup, Kylie Doyle), 11:07.59
High jump — 4, Isabella Breuer, 1.55m. 15, Nora Powers, 1.4
Long jump — 11, Isabella Breuer, 4.92m. 21, Mia McGuire, 4.53
Triple jump — 10, Mia McGuire, 10.00m. 12, Lily Hulett, 8.75
Pole vault — 4, Ellie Ezard, 2.89m. 14, Elizabeth Mcmahon, 2.43
Discus throw — 4, Alexandra Dickerson, 30.35m. 6, Adelyn Enos, 28.73
Javelin throw — 4, Nora Powers, 34.62m. 19, Sarah Holmes, 29.36
Shot Put — 3, Alexandra Dickerson, 9.49m. 1, Vivianne Hasselbring, 9.31
OSAGE
Girls
100-meter dash — 8, Madison Kessler, 14.09. 8, Gratian Adams, 14.28
200-meter dash — 5, Emmalyn Faulconer, 30.54. 6, Caitlyn Sullivan, 30.97
400-meter dash — 2, Jaidyn Tabony, 1:08.37
800-meter run — 9, Bayley Johnson, 2:45.02. 10, Addison Fowler, 3:12.33
1600-meter run — 11, Bayley Johnson, 5:53.89. 15, Julianna Bryant, 6:11.91
3200-meter run — 1, Julianna Bryant, 12:22.87. 6, Katherine Wolf, 13:06.15
100-meter hurdles — 5, Mackenzie Ottens, 20.37
300-meter hurdles — 8, Mackenzie Ottens, 1:01.00
4x100-meter relay — 3, School of the Osage (Elizabeth Yoder, Olivia Jeffries, Natalie Jones, Kaitlyn Jones), 57.12
4x200-meter relay — 2, School of the Osage (Samantha Moseley, Kaylee Huynh, Caitlyn Sullivan, Mackenzie Ottens), 2:07.68
4x400-meter relay — 7, School of the Osage (Jennifer Renz, Jaidyn Tabony, Madison Kessler, Josephine Markovitz), 4:54.93
4x800-meter relay — 8, School of the Osage (Julianna Bryant, Macey Kessler, Katherine Wolf, Bayley Johnson), 11:06.69
High jump — 15, Macey Kessler, 1.40m
Long jump — 4, Gratian Adams, 4.36m. 23, Elizabeth Yoder, 3.78
Triple jump — 24, Emmalyn Faulconer, 8.81m. 17, Lauren Bartlett, 7.98
Pole vault — 4, Madison Kessler, 2.89m
Discus throw — 5, Kaitlyn Jones, 23.43m. 5, Natalie Jones, 19.52
Javelin throw — 41, Gratian Adams, 21.59m. 53, Elizabeth Yoder, 15.97
Shot Put — 5, Kaitlyn Jones, 8.22m. 7, Natalie Jones, 8.01
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.