The Lady Lakers found their offensive groove in the second half against the Central Lady Bulldogs on their way to a 6-1 trouncing Tuesday, April 26.
Tuesday’s game began as fairly low scoring affair, both teams traded just a few goals but with the Lady Lakers holding a slim edge over Central. At the end of the first 40 minutes, Camdenton maintained a 2-1 lead and the game seemed to be heading toward a similarly close second half. But in the last 40 minutes of the game, the Lady Lakers would definitively pull away and close out the game with a much more commanding lead.
Camdenton put up four more goals while keeping the Lady Bulldogs off the board entirely in an all around complete performance throughout the second half, riding that big half to a dominant 6-1 final score to defeat the visiting Lady Bulldogs.
Lady Lakers head coach Tyler Sevon was happy with his team’s offensive performance and believes that with his team getting healthy, this may be a sign of things to come.
“We are finally getting closer to fully healthy and have most of our pieces back at this point of the season,” Sevon said, “I felt that we finally started to click on offense and we were able to put the ball in the back of the net at a more consistent pace than we have all year.”
Five different players scored goals for Camdenton in their game against Central, with senior Alli Johns scoring twice. Other players scoring in Tuesday’s game were juniors Ella Smith and Lexi Wallander, and sophomores Lilli Sutterer and Ariana Maples. A number of Lady Lakers also recorded assists, including two by sophomore Zoe Lockhert. Also assisting on goals were seniors Lexi Rapier and Johns, junior Smith, and sophomore Addy Clay. In the net for Camdenton, goalkeeper Alyssa Brawley had four saves.
The win Tuesday gave Camdenton an even 8-8 record for the year. They will next play today and tomorrow, April 29-30, in the Central MO Invitational Girls Soccer at the Lake tournament. Camdenton and Osage are hosting this tournament together and will include games Friday and Saturday. See the story about the Central MO Invitational for the scheduled games, opponents, times, and locations.
