The Lady Lakers basketball team dropped their home opener against the Blair Oaks Falcons Monday night, Nov. 22, by the final of 58-46.
Camdenton took control early on once the game began and looked to be in good position to end the first quarter with a double-digit lead over Blair Oaks, but in the final minute of the quarter, the Falcons started to wake up and push the Lady Lakers. Aggressive defense on the part of the Falcons began a trend of Camdenton forcing passes and committing turnovers that would continue for most of the night. The turnovers resulted in more Falcons’ scoring and numerous fouls, committed by both teams, had Blair Oaks in bonus before the end of the first quarter and firmly in control of the play. They ended the quarter on a 5-0 run to cut the Lady Lakers’ lead to 16-14 at the beginning of the second quarter.
Both teams proceeded to rack up the fouls as the second quarter began, with Camdenton entering bonus and Blair Oaks double bonus shortly after play resumed. The Falcons managed to tie the game at 20 with just under five minutes left in the half, and the Lady Lakers continued to have difficulties maintaining possession of the ball and stopping a Falcons team that had found their offensive rhythm and was benefiting from plenty of chances from the free throw line. By the end of the first half, Blair Oaks had taken a 31-22 lead after outscoring Camdenton 17-6 in the second quarter.
After halftime, the Lady Lakers looked much improved as the third quarter opened. Their defense was successful in shutting down the previously unstoppable Blair Oaks offense and their offense put together a 6-0 run to bring Camdenton within three points of the Falcons about halfway through the quarter. Although Camdenton had succeeded in preventing Blair Oaks from scoring inside to this point in the second half, the Falcons started to instead get their points outside, particularly from three-point range. They knocked down two three-point shots and Camdenton answered with one of their own to bring the score to 37-31 in favor of Blair Oaks, but the Falcons continued to score from outside the three-point arc at a rate the Lady Lakers could not replicate. Blair Oaks’ effective three-point shooting and offensive rebounding allowed them to open the game up further and end the third quarter with a 43-35 lead over the Lady Lakers.
Although the second half saw much cleaner play and far fewer fouls than the first, Blair Oaks did not appear to need the extra scoring opportunities at the free throw line. In the final quarter, the Falcons offense continued scoring from three-point range and their defense returned to frustrating Camdenton’s offense as they once more struggled with ball possession. Camdenton was also getting out-rebounded on both ends of the court, resulting in far more second chance points for the Falcons as they ran up their lead to 56-40 with just under three minutes left in the game. After a Camdenton timeout, the Lady Lakers finished the game with strong play. Their improved defense held the Falcons to just two more points for the rest of the game as their offense put up six points, but despite playing much better over the final three minutes of the game, Blair Oaks had built up too large of a lead for the Lady Lakers to overcome. The Falcons took the game by the final score of 58-46.
With the loss, Camdenton starts their season 0-1. The Lady Lakers will next play in the Great 8 Girls Basketball Classic from Thursday through Saturday, Dec. 2-4, in Rogers, AR. They will play against three teams from Arkansas in the tournament, including Rogers High School, Atkins High School, and Little Rock Central.
