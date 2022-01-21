The Osage Lady Indians earned an upset victory over the St. Elizabeth Lady Hornets Tuesday night, Jan. 18, in the opening round of the Osage Tourney.
Coming into Tuesday’s game, St. Elizabeth held a record of 13-1 and was the fourth ranked team among Missouri Class 1 schools. St. Elizabeth had also played Osage about a month earlier and beaten the Lady Indians by 33 points in that game. Conversely, Osage sat at 3-10 for the year and although they had just won their most recent game against Iberia, that win represented their lone victory in their last six games. Despite the seemingly insurmountable disparity between the two teams, the Lady Indians came to play and immediately showed they were more than up to the task of taking down one of the best girls basketball teams in the state.
Osage started the game with a focus on preventing the Lady Hornets from taking an early lead and running away with the game. The Lady Indians succeeded in keeping St. Elizabeth in check and did well on offense too, using good spacing and ball movement to generate scoring chances. Osage got considerable help on offense in the first quarter from three three-pointers by Reese Good and another from Marley Corpe and by the end of the quarter they led the Lady Hornets 16-12.
Things cooled off for both teams in the second quarter as their offenses struggled and play went back and forth. Osage’s Halle Helton helped by making three of her four chances from the free throw line and Alyssa Newberry added yet another three-pointer to keep their team in the lead. The Lady Indians were outscored 10-8 in the second, but retained a 24-22 lead going into halftime.
The third quarter was the best of the game for Osage as their offense came around and they put themselves in a solid position to come away with the win. Corpe hit two three’s, Good had another and Lauren Bartlett scored six points, while the Lady Indians as a whole gave up only one offensive rebound to St. Elizabeth. Osage’s tightened defense and excellent shooting allowed them to score 10 more points than their opponent in the quarter and take a 41-29 lead.
Although Osage had built up a double-digit lead, St. Elizabeth was not going to go down without a fight and the last quarter of the game was a back and forth affair that could have gone against Osage if they didn’t respond. Osage did respond though and they countered the Lady Hornets at every turn, whether it was with a score of their own, a defensive stop, or a big rebound, as Osage’s head coach Scott Rowland put it— “the girls always had an answer.” By the end of the high-scoring fourth, Osage edged St. Elizabeth 17-15 and secured their win by the final score of 58-44.
Good led her team in scoring against St. Elizabeth, tallying 19 points, going 5-6 from three-point range, 4-4 from the free throw line, and four assists. Bartlett had an impressive night for Osage as well as she put up 10 points and more notably managed to collect 22 rebounds for the Lady Indians, a feat that undoubtedly contributed greatly to both their offensive and defensive efforts in beating St. Elizabeth. Also recording a double-digit point game for Osage was Newberry who had 10 points, five assists, three rebounds, and three steals. Corpe narrowly missed joining her three teammates with at least ten points, but still had a great night with nine points, six rebounds, and three assists.
