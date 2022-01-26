After picking up a big win against St. Elizabeth in the first game of the Osage Tourney on Tuesday, Jan. 18, the Lady Indians ran into a couple of tough opponents in the next two rounds and weren’t able to replicate the success they had to start the tournament.
After toppling the Lady Hornets in Osage’s hard-fought first round upset, Lady Indians’ coach Scott Rowland thought that playing multiple highly skilled opponents in consecutive days had taken its toll on his team.
“We knew going in that playing two state ranked teams on back to back nights was going to be very difficult, and it was… We may have been a bit tired from the game before and we had trouble controlling the defensive glass,” coach Rowland said, alluding to his team’s performance in their second game against the St. James Tigers.
Osage faced a tough St. James team in the second round of the Osage Tourney and, as coach Rowland stated, just one day after going toe-to-toe with a similarly difficult St. Elizabeth team, the Lady Indians appeared to have not fully recovered from their exhaustive effort the night before. St. James forced a number of turnovers early on in the game and were efficient on offense, leading to them taking a 19-2 advantage by the end of the first quarter. The second quarter was better for Osage and they scored six points while holding the Tigers to just 8, but although their defense was much improved they had a difficult time getting their shots to fall despite getting better looks on offense. The Lady Indians kept up their stronger defensive play for the rest of the game but their offense never gained enough traction to get back into the game after the first quarter. St. James ended up taking the game by the final of 51-19.
Osage did have some positives to take away from their game against the Tigers, including Lauren Bartlett having her second straight double-double with 13 points and 13 rebounds, both totals leading her team. Their defense was also something they can look to as a positive. Even though they allowed 19 points in the first, they managed to cool off St. James’ offense and held the 10th ranked team in all of Missouri to their third lowest point total of the year.
After their loss to St. James in the second round, Osage played for third place on Friday, Jan. 21, against yet another difficult opponent in the Richland Lady Bears. The game against Richland was much better for the Lady Indians and they played the Lady Bears closer than they had against St. James, but ultimately they weren’t able to overcome their opponent and come away with a third place finish. Richland defeated Osage in their final game of the Osage Tourney by the final of 48-40.
The Lady Indians finished their tournament with a 1-2 record and now holds an overall record 4-13 for the season, including their Monday, Jan. 24, loss to the Blair Oaks Lady Falcons. They will next play on Saturday, Jan. 29, in the Lady Laker Shootout in Camdenton.
