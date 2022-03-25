Two Lake-area girls have received All-State honors for their outstanding efforts this basketball season.
Camdenton’s Payton Kincaid and Macks Creek’s India Willis were recently selected by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association to the Girls All-State basketball teams, a distinction that marks them as among the best in the state of Missouri in their schools’ class.
Kincaid is one of the 20 athletes chosen for the Class 5 Girls All-State basketball team, and one the 13 seniors on the All-State team. This is her first All-State nod, after already taking home First Team All-Ozark Conference, All-Class 5 District 5 Team, and Central Missouri Media All-District for the 2021-2022 season.
Willis has been chosen as one of 20 players on the Class 1 Girls All-State basketball team, and is one of three freshmen to make the team. This is her first All-State recognition, after a freshman season that included other accolades like First Team Polk County League All-Conference, All-Class 1 District 8 Team, and First Team Central Missouri Media All-District.
