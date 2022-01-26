The Osage Indians traveled to Eugene Friday, Jan. 21, and upset a 16-0 Eagles team that is ranked second among Class 2 schools in Missouri. In Osage’s coach Craig Engelbrecht’s return to the school at which he coached for years, the Indians picked up quite possibly their biggest win of the season against arguably the toughest opponent they have faced.
The game didn’t start out ideally for Osage and the Eagles lived up to their state ranking. Eugene leapt out to a 13-0 lead and was in full control on offense and defense. The Indians slowly started to get going over the last few minutes of the first quarter and eventually ended the quarter down 25-11 after their offense managed to put up some points late in the quarter.
In the second quarter, the Indians started down the road to getting back into the game. The first half of the quarter saw Eugene continue the dominance they had displayed throughout the game to that point, outscoring the Indians 20-14 and extending their lead to 45-25. With 2:30 left in the half and down by 20, the Indians’ fortunes changed. Their defense got some big stops and the offense pushed the pace and started scoring inside against the Eagles. When the Eagles had possession they tried to run out the clock and go into halftime with their large lead intact, but as soon as Osage got the ball back they wasted no time getting up the court and scoring. Over the last two minutes, Osage went on a 9-0 run and cut Eugene’s lead to 45-34 by the end of the second quarter.
The Indians came out of the half reinvigorated and caught Eugene off guard with their hawkish defense and fast-paced offense, highlighted by hard-charging inside scoring. A number of fouls by the Eagles also helped the Indians greatly and they made the most of their chances at the line. The Eagles seemed shaken by the sudden turn of events and Osage took full advantage of their disarray. By the end of the quarter, the Indians’ combined offense and defense had outclassed Eugene and allowed them to outscore the Eagles 30-12. Going into the game’s final quarter, Osage had flipped the game on its head and now led their opponents 64-57.
The fourth quarter was closer than the previous one but after the damage that had been done in the third and the level at which the Indians continued to play, Eugene was not able to catch them. The Eagles drew close after a couple of minutes, getting the Osage lead down to 66-64, but the Indians promptly responded with six unanswered points to extend the lead further. The track race went on but Osage retained their edge over Eugene. As the game wore on into the last couple of minutes, the Eagles were forced to start fouling Osage in a last ditch attempt to keep themselves in it, but the Indians managed to limit whatever gains they made and extended their lead even further over the game’s final minutes. In the end, Osage defeated Eugene 87-72.
Following their victory over Eugene, the Indians headed off to Eldon for the 91st annual Eldon Boys Basketball Tournament, where they faced the Moberly Spartans in the first round. Osage stayed hot and downed the Spartans in a 14 point victory by the score of 73-59. As they progress in the Eldon tournament, the Indians are scheduled to play the Fatima Comets next on Thursday, Jan. 27, in Eldon.
