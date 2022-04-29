The Osage Indians golf team finished sixth in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Eldon Country Club Tuesday, April 26.
California took first in the eight-team tournament with a final team score of 340, with Blair Oaks and Southern Boone rounding out the top-three shooting a 352 and a 358, respectively.
Osage’s five-man team shot 436, ahead of Boonville’s 475 and Versailles 478. The Indians finished a distant sixth behind fifth place Eldon’s score of 377.
Individually for the Indians, Trace Kaufman finished in a tie for 13th place among the field of 40 golfers with a 93 to lead his team. Clayton Elliott shot a 105 to finish 26th, and Caden Neubauer came in 28th with 114. Kaiden Munsterman tied for 31st with a 124 and Cam Myers shot 129 to tie for 34th.
Eldon’s Teagan Hull and Hallsville’s Logan Cox led the day in a tie for first place, both shooting a four-over par 76.
