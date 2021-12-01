The Osage Indians boys basketball team defeated the Cole Camp Bluebirds in their season opener Tuesday, Nov. 23, 58-39.
The Indians got going early and never looked back, as they would never trail after less than three minutes into the game. After Cole Camp briefly took a 5-3 lead to start, Osage went on a 15-0 run in the first quarter to cement a sizable 18-5 lead thanks to their tenacious defensive play. The second quarter saw the Bluebirds make some adjustments against the Indians’ defense as they managed to put up 13 points, but the Osage offense continued to roll against Cole Camp and the Indians once more outscored them in the quarter to take a 32-18 lead into halftime.
As was the case in the opening quarter of the game, Osage largely shut down Cole Camp’s scoring chances in the third while showing no signs of slowing their own pace on offense. The Indians scored an additional 15 points and held the Bluebirds to just seven, giving them a 47-25 lead heading into the game’s final quarter.
The fourth quarter ended up being the only quarter in the game that Cole Camp outscored Osage, with 14 points to Osage’s 11, but by that point it was far too late for the Bluebirds to even begin to make it a close game. The Indians took the game by the final score of 58-39.
In their first regular season game of the year, the Indians appear to have lived up to their preseason goal of playing tougher on defense. Although they did commit 20 personal fouls in the game, their defense forced 18 Bluebirds’ turnovers, had two blocks, nine deflections, and 10 steals. Osage’s defense frustrated Cole Camp all game long, holding the Bluebirds to 35.9 percent shooting from the field, including just one make out of 11 three-point attempts.
On offense, the Indians shot 38.6 percent from the field and 29 percent from three-point range, while making good on their defensive work by scoring 19 points off turnovers. Osage also got 24 of their points in the paint and 10 on second chances. Individually for Osage, Alton Drace led them on offense, finishing the game with 15 points, four assists, and five rebounds in 30 minutes played.
Osage’s three-point shooting was the difference in the game. Cole Camp and Osage made the same number of two-point shots, Cole Camp even outscored Osage at the free-throw line 10-5, but the Indians’ nine successful three-point shots to the Bluebirds’ one allowed the Indians to come away with a 19-point victory.
The win moves the Indians to 1-0 on the young season, pending the results of Tuesday’s, Nov. 30, game as they are now playing in the Tri-County Conference Tournament through Saturday, Dec. 4, in Boonville. Their next game will be Thursday, Dec. 2, in the conference tournament at Boonville.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.