The Osage Indians bested the Camdenton Lakers in an exciting, back and forth Community Night game on Tuesday, Jan. 4, by the final of 65-58.
The two local teams squared off in front of a packed house at Osage High School with a considerable amount of fans and students from both schools to cheer on their teams and, from time to time, jeer at their opponents. The excellent turnout contributed to an electric atmosphere that saw each side burst into applause every time their team managed to score or came up with a big play on defense.
The game started fast and both teams focused early on scoring inside and trying to get fast break points. Osage looked dominant at the beginning of the game and took a quick 6-2 lead, but Camdenton rallied and soon tightened up their defense, forced consecutive misses by the Indians, and went on a 13-2 run to stun Osage and take a 15-8 lead with less than three minutes left in the first quarter. The Indians kept the Lakers from holding that lead for too long though and went on a run of their own over the final few minutes to get back into the game. By the end of the first, the Lakers held a 19-16 lead over the Indians.
In the second quarter, the two teams continued to play at a high level of intensity and traded baskets, running up the score as Osage tried to retake the lead. Camdenton and Osage both followed up on their efforts to look for scoring opportunities inside and found some success despite them also both playing tough defense in the paint. However, the Indians chose to take a few outside shots due to Camdenton’s defense preventing them from getting consistent good chances inside, but Osage struggled to get their shots, particularly their three-point shots, to fall. While Osage was missing and committing too many turnovers, Camdenton was not and had soon rebuilt their lead to 31-20 by the midway point of the quarter. Now down by 11, Osage called a timeout to try and stop the Lakers’ momentum and reset. Coming out of their timeout, the Indians were reinvigorated and shifted their focus back to inside scoring, where they once again started clawing their way back into the game. The Lakers had a difficult time in the second half of the quarter adjusting to Osage’s defense and renewed attack and they saw their lead start to shrink. Osage finished the first half on a 12-2 run, briefly taking the lead for the first time since the opening minutes of the game, but the Lakers held on and maintained a slim 33-32 lead going into halftime.
Following the halftime break, the two teams immediately picked up where they left off and the Lakers successfully fended off the Indians for the first few minutes of the quarter. Osage’s three-point fortunes remained poor, but by now they had adjusted their offensive strategy to focus almost exclusively on playing physically under the net on offense and defense, taking almost no three-point shots and thereby limiting the likelihood they would not score on any given possession. For Camdenton, the same strategy largely applied except for when they did attempt long range shots they had much better success and as a result managed to keep ahead of the Indians for virtually the entire game to this point. But despite the Lakers’ best efforts, about two and a half minutes into the quarter the Indians had tied the score at 37.
From this point in the third quarter on, Camdenton and Osage took turns seizing the advantage, losing it, and retaking it all while the play in the game turned very physical and both sides committed a number of fouls. Since both teams were focused almost exclusively on either trying to score up the middle on fast break chances or by moving the ball around to try and find opportunities close to the net if the defense stopped them in transition, there were plenty of shooting fouls when the offenses did manage to get the ball inside and go to score from there. Osage went into bonus first and capitalized on their free throw chances, although the rambunctious cheering section from Camdenton made those chances a bit more difficult than they would have otherwise been, considering the game was at Osage. The lead changed hands five times over the course of the final four minutes of the third and neither team ever got more than one or two points ahead of their opponent. With the back and forth nature of the quarter, every time one team retook the lead the fans of that team erupted in cheers to make sure the other side knew they were back in control. The intensity of the game grew so that every score, every foul, and every turnover was enough to send one side or the other into a frenzy. In the end, Osage carried a 47-45 lead into the final quarter of the game.
Following a tumultuous third, the fourth quarter was similar although Osage now held a lead they would hold for the rest of the game. The strong defenses both teams had shown throughout the game were also just as effective in the fourth quarter and for the first few minutes neither the Lakers nor the Indians were able to do much offensively. The scoring finally opened back up after about three minutes once the Indians got their first three-pointer of the night to extend their lead to 51-45, and shortly thereafter a Laker inbound pass was stolen by the Osage defense and laid up to push the Indians’ lead to 53-45. Though Camdenton could have folded following such a big play by Osage’s defense late in the game, the Lakers were not done. They came back strong and the offensive pressure they put on Osage was too much for them to handle, while the Lakers also found their footing on defense to force more misses by the Indians. With just over a minute left, Camdenton had pulled themselves back within two points of the Indians, 58-56, and seemed to have all the momentum working on their side. But after Osage pushed their lead back to four points, they got a huge steal and score to bring their lead to 62-56 with just 14 seconds left. The Lakers were not out of it just yet, but one final steal by the Indians allowed them to score again and close out the remaining seconds to beat Camdenton 65-58.
For the Indians, Alton Drace led his team in scoring for the evening with 19 points, one rebound, and two assists. Drace also had a good night on defense with six steals, two deflections, and one block. Brockton McLaughlin and Grant Steen also helped with strong all around games with 15 and 13 points, respectively. McLaughlin added five rebounds, three assists, four steals, and one block, while Steen had two rebounds, one assist, four steals, and one block.
For the Lakers, Aaron Poage was the top scorer with 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Cooper Barrett and Oscar Robbins had notable contributions to Camdenton’s effort too, with 11 and 10 points, respectively. Barrett had eight rebounds and two assists, and Robbins with 3 rebounds and one assist. Defensively, Kyle Christian had a strong night with five defensive rebounds and five steals for the Lakers.
With their win, the Indians are now 6-3 and will next play at home tonight, Jan. 7, against the Stoutland Tigers with JV starting at 6 p.m.
Camdenton now sits at 1-9 for the season with the loss. Their next game is on the road tonight, Jan. 7, against the Central Bulldogs at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.