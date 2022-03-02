Things got off to a slow start for the Indians, but once they got going there was no looking back. 3-seed Osage rode a big second quarter to down the 6-seed Buffalo Bison 65-43 in the opening round of the Class 4 District 10 Tournament Monday night, Feb. 28.
As the Indians’ first playoff game got underway, both teams struggled early on to get any momentum on offense and the score sat at 6-2 in Osage’s favor halfway through the first quarter. Despite the issues they were having offensively, the Indians’ defensive press was working wonders to keep the Bison off rhythm and force turnovers in the defensive zone. Buffalo had a hard time simply getting the ball out of the back court without running into multiple Osage defenders who were constantly harassing the ball handler and knocking the ball loose. By the end of the first quarter the Indians offense had improved just enough and their defense remained an ever present nuisance for the Bison to give them a 12-6 lead.
Osage promptly scored to start the second and after how well they had shut down Buffalo in the first it looked like they might be ready to run away with it, but shortly after that score the Bison went on a tear and within two minutes had completed a 8-0 run to tie the game at 14. Over the next couple of minutes, the play went back and forth with the Indians retaking the lead and Buffalo quickly tying it up again. The game was physical on both sides throughout and saw plenty of fouls called— 14 in total, nine of which were assessed to Buffalo, by the midway point of the second. Now in bonus, the Indians offense began to really pick up and they got into a scoring groove helped by the steals their defense was now getting with regularity. After being tied at 18, the Indians went on a 13-0 run to finish the half and put themselves in control of the game 31-18.
In the third, Osage got off to a slow start again on offense, but once they got going the Bison couldn’t stop them. The turnovers they were generating worked to jumpstart their offense and the tenacity with which they got after the ball on defense translated to their overall effort on offense too. The Indians worked tirelessly to get possession of the ball, whether it was in the hands of a Buffalo player or loose on the floor or in the air. They were getting steals in the defensive zone and out rebounding the Bison for lots of second chance points. This all went on as the number of fouls called continued to pile up but that didn’t slow down Osage. They played hard and fast on both sides of the ball without any hesitation and extended their lead over Buffalo to 50-27 going into the fourth quarter.
After building up such a large lead and with little indication that Buffalo was threatening to make a big comeback in the fourth, the Indians slowed down somewhat late in the game. Once the first few minutes of the quarter had passed, they took more time on offense, helping to run out the clock, but still kept up their press and continued to frustrate the Bison. Buffalo took more three-point shots in a desperate bid to find any way back into the game and actually outscored Osage 16-15 in the fourth, but making up a single point barely put a dent in the Indians’ double-digit lead. Time was quickly running out and once Osage got the ball, both teams waited out the last few second until the game was officially over. Cheered on by a large home crowd, the Indians walked off the court with a 65-43 win to start the district tournament.
With their win over Buffalo, Osage moves on to the semifinal round where they will face the 2-seed Fair Grove Eagles. That game is scheduled for tonight Wednesday, March 2, at 6:30 p.m. at Osage High School.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.