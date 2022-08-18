A Gravois Mills native is getting the opportunity to represent his country overseas in an international event this weekend that will showcase a resurgent combat sport harkening back to the Victorian Era when boxing was done without gloves. 

Sam Shewmaker is part of the team of bare-knuckle boxers representing the United States in BKFC 27 London at Wembley Arena in the United Kingdom Saturday, Aug. 20, where Shewmaker and his fellow Americans will fight against a British team of bare-knuckle boxers. 

The Lake Sun