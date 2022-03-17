Based on what he’s seen so far, Lady Laker soccer coach Tyler Sevon espoused a sunny optimism for his team this season— in stark contrast to the overcast skies and bitter cold they were practicing under.
“We’re looking really good, really competitive in practice,” coach Sevon said of what the Lady Lakers have shown in the early days of practice so far.
In their practices for the first couple of weeks of the season, Sevon said they have been working primarily on skills and conditioning for the time being. While after their jamboree next Monday, March 14, in Waynesville, they will start to work more intensely on figuring out where players fit best into what positions on the team. Coach Sevon also remarked on the difficulties of getting everything in order with the more condensed season the girls have in comparison to the boys in the fall, saying it feels a bit more rushed starting out with only a couple of weeks of practice until their first game.
While they’re still working out parts of their roster, he believes they have a well-balanced group of girls and expects to field full varsity and junior varsity teams with great depth.
“We’re pretty balanced, I think we’ll be competitive with our roster. We’ve got a good mix of freshmen, sophomores, juniors, and seniors, and we lost just three seniors from last year,” Sevon said, “With 36 girls, we’ll have full JV and varsity rosters.”
The large number of players that Camdenton will have on the girls soccer team is something that coach Sevon pointed to as a significant strength they will have this season. He spoke to the team’s depth as being something that will help them build off of last year’s success and to continue growing what he described as the “healthy girls culture” that has been built over the years at CHS.
That culture is one that has undoubtedly contributed to recent success and has high aspirations for this season after taking home a district title last year. When asked about the goals for the Lady Lakers this spring, coach Sevon was direct in what they expect to accomplish.
“We’re looking to build off the district title we won last year and expect to be competitive in our conference. I think we finished fourth in the Ozark conference last year, so we’d like to be somewhere in the top-3,” Sevon said of what his team’s expectations are for the season, continuing,” We want to be playing for the championship in every tournament we play in.”
Though most teams would point to district or conference titles as their ultimate goals for their season, Sevon has good reason to believe his team has an excellent shot at making them a reality. In addition to having just won the district championship the year before, he noted they have a young but talented backline and didn’t lose much in the way of goal scorers while gaining experience in the last year.
“Last year we had an all-freshman backline who had something like 11 shutouts,” he said of their defensive outlook this year, and continued on to what he expects to see from their offense, commenting, “We should also score more goals. We didn’t graduate much offense, most of our goal scorers are still here, so we should be more potent on offense this year.”
All things considered, coach Sevon is optimistic of his team’s outlook and is excited to start the season.
“It’s a great group of girls, they make it easy to come to work every day.”
The Lady Lakers will begin their season Friday, March 18, when they hit the road to take on the Capital City Cavaliers at 6:30 p.m. Their first home game will be on Monday, March 28, against the Smith-Cotton Lady Tigers at 6:30 p.m.
