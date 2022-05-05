After relentless rain postponed their last home meet Thursday, Osage made the most of the dry weather and had an excellent showing Friday, April 29, at the “Coach Hampton” Warpath Relays ending the day with over 50 combined medals between the boys and girls’ teams.
Competing against a field of 12 visiting schools Friday afternoon, Osage’s boys and girls’ teams closed out their last meet before conference and district competition by putting on an all around dominant effort to lead the day.
On the girls’ side, the Lady Indians finished with eight first place medals and 25 total medalling performances. On the track, they took first in each of the running events from the 100 through the 800-meter races and the 4x100 and 4x800 relays, and took second in each of the other races. Overall, the Lady Indians took at least one medal in every event they competed in.
For the boys, the Indians also captured eight first place medals and had a total of 27 medals across all events. Among their first place performances, the Indians notably won two of the three throwing events, two of the four relays, and also took the top two spots in the pole vault, in addition to continuing to do well in the sprints by taking first in the 100 and 400-meter dashes and second in the 200-meter and the 110-meter hurdles.
Macks Creek was among the schools that visited School of the Osage Friday, and they finished their afternoon with six medals in total. Brooklyn Duggan took home four medals for the Lady Pirates, finishing third in the 100 and 200-meter dashes and the 110-meter hurdles, and fourth in the 300-meter hurdles.
On the boys’ side for the Pirates, Caleb Phillips took second in the long distance 1600 and 3200-meter runs, missing out on first in both races by very narrow margins — less than a second in the 1600 and by just over two seconds in the 3200.
Osage will look to build off their strong day at the Warpath Relays when they next compete in the Tri-County Conference meet at Eldon on Thursday, May 5, and then their district meet at Buffalo on Saturday, May 14.
Macks Creek will compete in their district meet Saturday, May 7, at Skyline.
Here are the complete, final results for Osage and Macks Creek from the Warpath Relays.
OSAGE
Girls
100-meter dash — 1, Gratian Adams, 13.86. 4, Kaylee Huynh, 14.28
200-meter dash — 1, Caitlyn Sullivan, 29.91. 5, Alison Steen, 30.79
400-meter dash — 1, Emmalyn Faulconer, 1:05.85. 5, Josephine Markovitz, 1:10.67
800-meter run — 1, Bayley Johnson, 2:33.81. 3, Juliana Bryant, 2:39.27
1600-meter run — 2, Juliana Bryant, 5:57.83. 3, Katherine Wolf, 5:58.81
3200-meter run — 2, Katherine Wolf, 13:23.44
100-meter hurdles — 2, Mackenzie Ottens, 18.85
300-meter hurdles — 2, Jaidyn Tabony, 52.06. 8, Mackenzie Ottens, 1:00.77
4x100-meter relay — 1, School of the Osage (Gratian Adams, Lauren Bartlett, Madison Kessler, Emmalyn Faulconer), 55.34
4x200-meter relay — 2, School of the Osage (Mackenzie Ottens, Samantha Moseley, Kaylee Huynh, Caitlyn Sullivan), 2:02.34
4x400-meter relay — 2, School of the Osage (Macey Kessler, Emmalyn Faulconer, Jaidyn Tabony, Bayley Johnson), 4:26.18
4x800-meter relay — 1, School of the Osage (Juliana Bryant, Macey Kessler, Bayley Johnson, Katherine Wolf), 10:24.05
High jump — 1, Macey Kessler, 1.37m. 4, Caitlyn Sullivan, 1.22
Long jump — 4, Gratian Adams, 4.34m. 6, Jaidyn Tabony, 4.11
Triple jump — 2, Lauren Bartlett, 9.38m. 5, Emmalyn Faulconer, 8.63
Pole vault — 1, Madison Kessler, 2.90m. 4, Macey Kessler, 2.30
Discus throw — 2, Elizabeth Yoder, 25.64m. 4, Natalie Jones, 19.85
Javelin throw — 4, Gratian Adams, 23.32m. 8, Elizabeth Yoder, 16.76
Shot Put — 3, Natalie Jones, 8.34m. 5, Kaitlyn Jones, 7.73
Boys
100-meter dash — 1, Brockton McLaughlin, 11.05. 3, Eric Hood, 11.45
200-meter dash — 2, Konner Vaughn, 23.92
400-meter dash — 1, Noah Northrip, 54.53. 2, Sawyer Claxton, 55.08
800-meter run — 2, Jaysen Groll, 2:14.37. 3, Caden Wyrick, 2:19.86
1600-meter run — 4, Colin Misenheimer, 5:14.73. 5, James Sparks, 5:17.66
3200-meter run — 3, Colin Misenheimer, 11:30.43. 4, Caden Wyrick, 11:55.18
110-meter hurdles — 2, Keigan Vaughn, 16.79. 3, Landon Childs, 18.54
300-meter hurdles — 3, Andrew Groos, 43.89. 5, Keigan Vaughn, 45.34
4x100-meter relay — 1, School of the Osage (Noah Northrip, Konner Vaughn, Adian Williams, Brockton McLaughlin), 44.72
4x200-meter relay — 1, School of the Osage (Noah Northrip, Konner Vaughn, Keigan Vaughn, Brockton McLaughlin), 1:32.85
4x400-meter relay — 2, School of the Osage (Andrew Groos, Dayne Depee, Sawyer Claxton, Jaysen Groll), 3:42.27
4x800-meter relay — 3, School of the Osage (Jaysen Groll, Caden Wyrick, Andrew Groos, James Sparks), 9:06.15
High jump — 2, Eric Hood, 1.65m
Long jump — 1, Konner Vaughn, 6.22m. 9, Adian Williams, 5.53
Triple jump — 4, Noah Northrip, 11.80m
Pole vault — 1, Talon Childs, 3.40m. 2, Landon Childs, 3.25
Discus throw — 2, Franklin Sallee, 37.72m. 3, Devin Williams, 37.05
Javelin throw — 1, Harrison Drzewiecki, 45.14m. 5, Colten Sullivan, 35.49
Shot Put — 1, Franklin Sallee, 13.67m. 3, Devin Williams, 12.59
MACKS CREEK
Girls
100-meter dash — 3, Brooklyn Duggan, 14.16
200-meter dash — 3, Brooklyn Duggan, 30.34
100-meter hurdles — 3, Brooklyn Duggan, 18.93
300-meter hurdles — 4, Brooklyn Duggan, 54.84
Boys
1600-meter run — 2, Caleb Phillips, 4:49.56
3200-meter run — 2, Caleb Phillips, 10:32.97
