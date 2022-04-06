The beginning of the spring sports season promises us all relief from the cold of winter and being cooped up inside for the last few months, dangling the possibility of getting outside once more to take in a little sunshine and enjoy some outdoor high school sports for the first time since the end of the fall season. Unfortunately, Mother Nature doesn’t seem to keep her promises all that often.
She instead lulls us into a false sense of security by giving us a few beautiful days of clear skies and 60-70 degree weather in early March before plunging back into what feels like interminable rain and overcast skies, with temperatures hovering between the 30’s and 40’s. Hardly “spring weather” to be sure.
But as anyone around our state is more than happy to tell you, “That’s Missouri weather for you.” Sure, we can’t exactly expect for it to be a temperate 65 degrees and sunny as soon as we turn our clocks forward and the calendar announces to us that it’s officially spring, but a little bit of season-appropriate weather would be nice. Especially when it means that game after game ends up being canceled, particularly in the early days and weeks of the different spring sports seasons.
Baseball seems to be more susceptible to this than other sports, since a steady, continued rain can so thoroughly soak a field that it can be put out of commission for a few days even after it stops raining. At least in the case of soccer, games can be moved to a turf field instead of having to play on their now-soggy grass pitch.
Early in the season, schools seem more apt to cancel and reschedule games, probably because there’s still plenty of time for rescheduling and eventually the rain has to end, right? If the sky’s threatening rain all day and there are showers forecast for after school, games and meets might be called off preemptively. But as the tail end of the school year wears on and the rain continues to hang around, teams can find themselves playing in less than ideal conditions just because they really need to get some games in before the playoffs start.
Going back to baseball, in late April or early May, it might have rained for three days straight and the field is a complete mess, but if there’s supposed to be a break in the rain after school, you better believe someone will be out raking the living daylights out of the field trying to get it just dry enough to be able to play a game without someone losing a cleat in the mud while running the basepaths.
The only alternative option when dealing with an exceptionally wet spring is to just wait it out and hold the games and meets that you can whenever we’re blessed with a rain-free afternoon.
One of the more extreme examples this brings to mind was a district baseball tournament held a few years ago, where the teams in the district struggled through incessant inclement weather all season long. The top-seeded team in the tournament happened to go undefeated that year– they were 3-0!
Granted, an entire season consisting of a whole three games is not a common occurrence by any means, but it goes to show just how much springtime in Missouri invariably manages to screw up high school teams’ plans for these months.
Already this year, area teams of all sports have had multiple rainouts and either already rescheduled those games or temporarily postponed them without setting another date, at least for the time being. And though we will almost certainly continue to get intermittent rain and thunderstorms for the next couple of months, hopefully there won’t be any more week-long showers hanging around.
I hope Mother Nature gives the Lake a break anyway; I don’t think I remember all the words to “rain, rain go away.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.