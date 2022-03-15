I’ve lived and covered sports at the Lake for just over six months now, though looking back on my relatively brief time here it somehow feels like both much longer and that the time has absolutely flown by. My own strange perception of time aside, in the last six months I have attended countless games, matches, tournaments, and meets, covering numerous teams and athletes.
Beginning last August, I was still finding my footing and making my way to as many games as I could. I relied considerably on the coaches generously taking time out of their busy days to send me game results and stats of those I couldn’t make it to. I’ve settled in, but I still do rely on their help to make our coverage of the local sports the best it can be, and I wouldn’t be able to do my job as well without their help. Coaches, you have my deepest thanks.
With their help and by growing more familiar with my new home, the Lake Sun’s coverage of high school sports expanded at a steady pace. It wasn’t until midway through the basketball season that Macks Creek reached out to make me aware of the good, and in the case of the girls, exceptional, seasons they were having and if we could get them in the paper too. That particular oversight on my part is something I’ve tried to find and correct as often as possible but, being human, I know I’ll miss newsworthy things from time to time and I encourage anyone who feels I’ve missed something important to please send it in to gunnar.lakesun@gmail.com and we’ll work to get them in the paper and on the website as soon as possible.
Now that I’ve been covering Camdenton, Osage, and Macks Creek with regularity for a while, I’ve gotten a firm sense of what high school sports and the kids that make them possible mean to the communities around the Lake.
I grew up in Hermann, a quaint, touristy German town of around 2,000 located about an hour and a half east of the Lake. But in that small community and with a total enrollment at HHS just barely approaching 400 students, the gym bleachers or football stands were packed for every volleyball, basketball, or football game my Bearcats hosted– and before you ask “what about other sports like soccer or wrestling?”, hey we were a small school, we considered ourselves lucky to have the sports we did have! Nevertheless, the students and community turned out to cheer on their boys and girls with a feverish intensity. And I must admit, after half a year of covering the schools here at the Lake, I feel right at home.
Fans of all ages and walks of life come out in force whenever their teams are in action. The student cheering sections are, naturally, the loudest but everyone is there to support their team while remaining equally respectful of the visitors. It’s a sort of mutual respect among fans and players alike that can only be found in high school sports, a certain level of understanding combined with healthy competition that’s lost in higher-level sports as the fans in the seats have less of a personal connection to the players on the court or field.
High school sports are, in some ways, one of the strongest things that brings a community together. Folks come together with a common purpose a few times a week, whether it’s at a Class 5 playoff football game at Bob Shore Stadium or a regular season basketball game at Macks Creek, a school admittedly smaller than my own alma mater.
Sports are a wonderful thing for everyone involved, and I couldn’t be happier to be a part of that here at the Lake.
