It’s hard to believe district competition for the spring sports is nearly upon us already. Maybe all the rainouts, cancellations, and rescheduling made the season fly by, but whatever the culprit may be, we’re now at most less than two weeks away from the playoffs for most sports.
Unlike in professional or even collegiate sports, regardless of how well or how poorly a team’s regular season might have gone, everyone gets a ticket to the playoffs. Some might not think that’s the best idea, but I would argue that it’s a fantastic thing for everyone involved. In the heightened stakes of the district playoffs and beyond, everyone has to lay everything on the line.
A team might not win a single game all spring long and find themselves facing an undefeated 1-seed to start their playoff journey, but at that point records don’t mean anything. That’s the beauty of the high school playoffs. Everyone needs to bring their best stuff, pay attention to every detail of their sport, and not take anything for granted, because nothing is.
If that top-seed with the perfect record thinks they barely even need to show up because they’re facing a team who had little success over the last few months, they could very easily find themselves on the wrong end of an upset.
Once the playoffs start, the team that had a tough season and didn’t win very often has nothing to lose, they have every reason to give it their all and play the very best they can. The undefeated team on the other hand has everything to lose. They might be way up there in the state rankings for their sport and have championship aspirations, but they can’t forget that there’s a long road ahead of them to the state championships, beginning with the first round of district. Don’t put the cart before the horse, so to speak.
Granted, while shocking upsets do happen, they certainly aren’t the norm, but that shouldn’t play into the way a team approaches their playoff run. Again, the best record and ranking in the state won’t mean anything if that team gets bounced out of their district tournament by some “scrappy upstart” of a team that doesn’t have the luxury of resting on their regular season laurels.
So best of luck to all the teams who will be embarking on their quest for a state championship in the coming weeks, whether they had a great regular season or one they would rather forget. The playoffs are the time of year when you get a fresh start and have a chance to prove yourself against the competition.
For the teams that will start out as underdogs, everyone loves an underdog. And for the teams that start out as heavy favorites, watch out for the underdogs.
