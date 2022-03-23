With winter sports done and many seniors having played their final game in high school, it brings into focus just how much sports mean to the players themselves.
It means a lot.
Yes, that seems like a perfectly obvious statement that didn’t need to be printed on this page in order for everyone to know that it does mean a lot, but it’s something that bears repeating. Nowhere did this seem more perfectly clear than during the end of the Indians’ district semifinal game against Fair Grove a few weeks ago.
It was a long slugfest of a game in which Osage fought from beginning to end with everything they had, despite never capturing the lead. But it wasn’t the play on the court that displayed the profound effect high school sports have on the players, it was what happened on the sidelines.
When the game had wound down to less than a minute and Fair Grove still held a substantial lead, I found myself a few feet from the Indians’ bench after going down to the baseline earlier in the half. The Indians had all five of their seniors on the court, which didn’t seem out of the ordinary since they were trying to make a comeback in a playoff game, but as soon as coach Engelbrecht got up and walked down the bench to tap five players to get ready to go into the game, it started to sink in.
He gave those five seniors one last moment on the court before subbing them out for the final time. When the ref signaled for the subs to come in and the seniors walked off the court, they were met with thunderous applause and a standing ovation– the fans thanking them and showing their appreciation for the years they dedicated to the school and their teammates.
The range of emotions painted on their faces when they got to the bench, undoubtedly still processing what was happening, served as a reminder of how something that can easily be taken for granted throughout your time in high school suddenly hits you all at once when you realize it’s over. Most people who worked hard and dedicated themselves to a sport in high school can probably remember this themselves after playing their final game, regardless of how long ago that might have been.
You sit there as images flash through your mind, the initial thoughts about the game you were just in slowly give way to everything you’ve done over the last four years. Big games, close losses, plays you made, the ones you didn’t, even the hundreds of practices before and after school you’ve been through since you were a freshman. It’s not a fun experience but one that speaks to one of the best things athletes learn from high school sports, that being how to handle losing.
Only a tiny fraction of a percent of graduating seniors will go out on top in the sports they’ve worked at for at least the last four years of their life. The vast majority will end their careers with a loss, and whether it’s in the first round of districts or the state championship game, it hurts all the same. Even those lucky enough to win state don’t escape it entirely, because while they didn’t lose on the scoreboard they did invariably close a chapter in their life that they’ve committed so much to.
Still, dealing with failure is an incredibly valuable lesson to learn, even if it doesn’t really seem like it in the moment. Sure winning is fun, but no one needs to know how to “handle” a win. Learning to handle losing is an important part of life and, more often than not, it’s the final lesson most high school athletes encounter in their careers.
