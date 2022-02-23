Abigail Fuglsang and Clara Rathmann, the two Lady Laker wrestlers who went to the state championships over the weekend, both concluded their seasons with second place finishes.
Both Fuglsang (100) and Rathmann (235) were guaranteed to medal after advancing all the way to the championship round with the state title on the line.
The freshman Fuglsang was pitted against the two-time state champion and undefeated Ashlyn Eli of Nixa in the championship match at 100. In a close match between the two wrestlers, Eli just managed to edge out Fuglsang in a 7-6 decision and capture her third state championship. Fuglsang finished in second and with a 37-2 record for the year.
Rathmann faced Faith Spicer of Fox High School in her championship match at 235, and lost by fall to Spicer in 2:20 to take second place for Camdenton.
The Lady Lakers placed fifth as a team with 46 points and took home two second place medals along the way.
