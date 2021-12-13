Forge Gymnastics at the Tri-County YMCA hosted their first meet of the season Saturday, Dec. 4, and swept the top-three spots in all divisions in which they competed.
“I know how hard they all worked to prepare for this meet,” head coach Cassie Reed said, “I couldn’t be more proud of how they all performed.”
Competing against gyms from Sedalia, Jefferson City, and St. Charles, the girls from Forge Gymnastics performed exceptionally well at their home meet and secured every spot on the podium in every age division that the gymnasts competed in. Their level of success is made all the more impressive considering the additional difficulties they faced preparing for their competition season this year.
“It’s been a tough year partly because of the pandemic, but also because USAG (USA Gymnastics) changed their routines this year,” said Morgan Steward, one of the girls’ coaches. USAG changes the required routines of the gymnasts every seven years, with the most recent change happening to fall on 2021, meaning every gymnast had to learn new routines for competition. Although they had to learn new routines, for the majority of Forge Gymnastics athletes, this was also their first time competing at all.
“Over 50 percent of the girls have never competed before,” coach Steward continued, “so it was a great learning experience to get our feet wet. Being at home was just icing on the cake.”
For those girls who had their first taste of competition last Saturday, nine year old Gabriela Rodriguez and six year old Lydia Gagnon were two that had particularly big days. Gabriela finished her day with the highest overall score of any gymnast in any of the age divisions with a total of 37.55. The scores are totaled from four different events— bars, beam, vault, and floor— with a possible 10 points in each event to give them their overall score out of 40. Lydia, being one of the youngest competitive gymnasts in the program at Forge Gymnastics, had another impressive finish with an overall score of 36.8 to give her first place in her age division. While the younger girls undoubtedly had a great showing at their meet, those in the upper age divisions had a similarly strong day.
12 year old team captain Macy Kauten was one who not only put on a show while competing, but also displayed her leadership as captain before and during the meet.
“Macy really proved why she’s a great team captain,” coach Reed said of her senior gymnast, “every time I turned around, she was there asking how she could help. She arrived early to help set up and led the younger girls in warmups. But when it was her time to compete, she demonstrated why she’s a great gymnast by taking first in her division.”
The athletes at Forge Gymnastics closed out the day successfully and represented the program well in the first meet of their competition season that will continue through spring of next year. Their next competition will be on Sunday, Jan. 16, in Kansas City, giving the girls and coaches plenty of time to further hone their skills to bring home even more top-three finishes.
