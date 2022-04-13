After hosting a wood bat tournament last Friday and Saturday, April 8-9, the Lakers may want to consider switching to wood bats for the rest of the season.
Camdenton played five games over the two days of their tournament, against teams across the state from St. Joseph to Potosi, defeating every opponent they faced. In their five straight wins, strong pitching performances and a red hot offense led the Lakers to outscore the opposition by a combined margin of 32-6.
On Friday, the Lakers started things off with a narrow 2-1 win over Excelsior Springs followed by a more dominant 7-0 defeat of Lafayette (St. Joseph). Then on Saturday, another win against Lafayette this time by the score of 6-3 was followed up by an 11-0 hammering of East Carter and a 6-2 win over Potosi to make it five in a row and a perfect tournament performance by Camdenton.
Earning wins for the Lakers in the tournament were Mitch Orozco, Noah Norman, Cole Hilton, Conner Miller, and Kade Durnin. Orozco and Norman threw complete games in their wins, with Norman striking out 11 batters and Orozco another 10. Karson Durnin also picked up a save for the Lakers by coming on in relief of Kade Durnin in their 2-1 win versus Excelsior Springs.
Head coach Bryce Durnin was pleased with the efficient and effective pitching his team put on display throughout the tournament.
“Overall, the team picked up some big wins and had one solid pitching performance after another,” coach Durnin said, going on to comment on the 11-strikeout, complete game start by senior Norman, “Our guys did not disappoint and the pitching performance by Noah Norman was as sharp as he has been all year.”
The offense was also a bright spot for Camdenton in their wood bat tournament, averaging nearly six and a half runs a game. Notable performances over these five games included Kade Durnin, who hit
.421, drove in seven RBIs, and scored five runs; Kam Durnin, with a .400 batting average, six runs scored, five walks, and six stolen bases; Conner Miller batted .357, scored five runs, and stole five bases; Cole Hilton, who had a .352 batting average while collecting eight RBIs and scoring five runs; and Jackson Basham, who hit .300 and scored five runs.
“The offense did what it needed to do,” said coach Durnin.
Speaking more broadly about the tournament and what it meant to the team, Durnin felt that the change in venue for the wood bat tournament allowed the Lakers to represent their city with teams visiting from all across the state.
“We played at city park and were really excited about the opportunity to represent our community in a bigger way by playing down there. Winning the game at city park just meant more.”
Following the conclusion of their tournament, Camdenton had increased their record to 10-4 for the year— pending the results of their Tuesday, April 12, game at West Plains, which were not available at the time of publication. The Lakers will next play today Wednesday, April 13, at home against the Parkview Vikings.
