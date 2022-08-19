Being inducted into a hall of fame is always an occasion for celebration and is usually accompanied by all the due praise of the player’s on-field successes, team triumphs, and their many honors and accolades they collected throughout their career.
But for one local civil servant, the proverbial “call to the hall” has had a somewhat different tone, being just as much about what he did on the field as what he has done since hanging up the cleats.
Don Smith, the City Administrator in Eldon, will be inducted into the West Point Athletics Hall of Fame Friday, Sept. 16, not only for his outstanding contributions to the Army football program in the 1980’s, but for the service he has provided to his fellow countrymen in the years since graduation.
“The West Point Athletics Hall of Fame is as much about what you do after your athletic career as it is what you do during your athletic career, so it’s a big achievement for me,” Smith said. “It’s not just because you’re a good blocker. There’s a lot of good blockers out there.”
Having helped lead Army’s football program during his time at West Point and giving nearly a quarter of his life in service to others, both civic and militarily, Smith has exemplified the on-field and off-field excellence and dedication that the West Point Athletics Hall of Fame looks for in inductees.
He began his road to the hall of fame as the lynchpin of an offensive line that helped a revitalized run game turn Army from being one of the worst teams in the country to one of the best.
Anchoring the offensive line as their starting right guard, Smith helped block for a run game that pulled Army out of the doldrums and carried them to back-to-back bowl game victories in 1984 and 1985 – the first two in Army’s 93 year history at that time.
He was also Army’s first and, to-date, only All-American player, although Smith thinks they might have an All-American candidate this year. The 1985 All-American team he was on included many future pro-football players, including one Bo Jackson, but despite being in such good company Smith said he never had any intent to pursue a career in football himself.
“No, no, I wouldn’t play professionally, no. I had bigger things to do,” Smith said.
The desire to do more important things than play football for a living was always at the forefront of Smith’s mind and informed his decisions even as he was being recruited out of high school.
Coming out of high school in Fredericktown, Ohio with offers from universities like Miami (Ohio), Cincinnati, and Penn State, Smith made a somewhat surprising move when he let the national signing day come and go without committing to one of the bigger, more successful college football programs that were trying to recruit him.
“The signing date passed, I waited for my Army appointment and turned them all down. Instead of going to a big school with winning records, I went to one of the worst 25 teams in the country,” Smith said.
To him, it was never a question.
“Have you ever been to West Point? Go there and you’ll find out,” Smith said of his decision to play for the then-struggling Army. “There’s no other place on the planet like it.”
A strong sense of service and discipline at West Point and the fact that his father had been in the service just after World War II was more than enough for Smith to turn down the other offers. While the move made sense to him, it wasn’t expected for a sought after high school recruit to pick a program that was seven years removed from their last winning season and hadn’t been ranked nationally by the Associated Press since 1962.
Things were so bleak for Army’s football team at the time that, as reported in a 1985 New York Times article about Army football, their athletic director Carl F. Ulrich was quoted as saying, “People were saying, ‘if that’s the way we’re going to fight, I’m going to buy Russian war bonds’.”
“The first two years were rough,” Smith said. Army won just six of the 22 games they played his first two years there.
After spending his freshman and sophomore seasons playing for a sub-.500 football team, Smith and the rest of the team saw their fortunes change when Jim Young was brought in to coach the team. Young switched to a run-heavy wishbone offense and, with help from his All-American right guard, proceeded to run all over the opposition to consecutive bowl wins against Michigan State and Illinois in Smith’s final two years at West Point.
After finishing his collegiate football career having helped revive the moribund football program at Army, Smith attracted interest from professional teams in the National Football League but never gave them much thought as he knew he had a commitment to his country to fulfill.
“You kind of know going in that you’ve got your four years and that’s it,” Smith said of his plans after graduation. “I was recruited to play professionally but I got a commission and went to Germany for three years right after graduation.”
He received his commission and spent the next three years in Germany on the Czech border asthe Cold War came to its close in the late 1980’s, whereupon he returned stateside to Fort Leonard Wood.
His homecoming was short lived as he was off again only six months later when Saddam Hussein invaded Kuwait. It was just before leaving to fight in Operation Desert Storm in the 101st Airborne that Smith got engaged to his future wife, whom he met at the Lake in the summer of 1990.
“I was home on leave coaching my high school football team when I got a call from Fort Campbell saying, ‘leave is cancelled, Hussein invaded Kuwait, report to Fort Campbell.’ So I shaved my head and drove to Fort Campbell and a week later I was in Saudi Arabia,” Smith said. “It was over in a hundred hours and we came home.”
In 1994, Smith returned home after completing nine years of military service and spent the next several years living and working in the Lake area before being asked to come on as the city administrator in Eldon.
He’s held that position now for two years and found that his experience and philosophy as a lineman has helped him in his role as city administrator.
“I’ve never taken the glamorous jobs,” Smith said. Comparing the more behind-the-scenes work as city administrator and being in the trenches as a lineman, he continued, “You don’t get to carry the ball but you’re in the end zone before anyone else is. It’s okay not to carry the ball, it’s okay to be the blocker.”
Smith plans to stay on as city administrator for one more year before enjoying some much deserved time off here at the Lake.
Despite his long career of service to others and athletic achievements, Smith said he wasn’t sure if induction into the West Point Athletics Hall of Fame was something that he had earned and that he was surprised when he got the news this June.
“Did it come as a surprise? Yeah, well, it’s only been 40 years,” Smith laughed. “It’s been one I’ve always wanted and I never knew if I did enough — did I do enough on the field, did I do enough after?”
While he finally has an answer to that question, he was sure to give credit to all his teammates that made it possible.
“It’s really not about me, I was just fortunate enough to be singled out with some honors, but the team we had was really a spectacular group of people who were so focused and committed and gone on to do so many great things,” Smith said.
The emphasis he puts on the commitment the players at Army had and their going on to do great things after graduation is what Smith says is ultimately the focus of athletics at West Point.
“Athletics are important and they shape you, but you can’t let athletics be the biggest thing,” Smith said. “In order to win at Army, since you don’t have the biggest or most talented guys, you have to play every play like its the biggest thing you’ll ever do, but you can’t let it be the biggest thing you ever do.”
The West Point Athletics Hall of Fame would appear to agree with his assessment of what sports should mean to the players, and with his coming induction, Smith will be enshrined as one of those players who played every play like it was the biggest thing he ever did, but certainly did not let it be the biggest thing he ever did.
The induction of the 18th class of the Army Sports Hall of Fame will take place Friday, Sept. 16, at 6 p.m.. Smith, along with the rest of the inductees, will be recognized the following day Saturday, Sept. 17, during Army’s football game against Villanova.
