The Osage Indians won a close, back and forth game against the Eldon Mustangs in dramatic fashion Saturday, Dec. 18, by the score of 53-52.
The Indians secured a third place finish in the Linn Invitational in their win over Eldon Saturday, thanks to a three-pointer at the buzzer from Osage’s Alton Drace. Drace’s game-winning shot gave the Indians a hard earned victory in a game that took all 32 minutes to decide.
The game started with a strong show of defense from both teams. Osage and Eldon went back and forth, finding a great deal of difficulty scoring, and through the first few minutes of the game neither team had managed more than just a handful of points. At about the midway point of the first quarter, the game started to open up and the teams began to find better scoring opportunities, but while Eldon took advantage of this development and opened up a bit of an early lead, the Indians seemed to have been stricken with a streak of tough luck as their shots bounced in and back out of the goal with most of the shots they took. Eventually, Osage took more chances inside and had their scoring fortunes change and they worked their way back to within striking distance of Eldon, ending the quarter down 13-9.
The Mustangs came back in the second quarter with a push on offense, and while the Indians were also aggressive, they once again struggled to get their shots to fall. Eldon quickly opened their lead up and held it at around 10 points for most of the quarter. Osage picked up a few points here and there, but Eldon was scoring from all over the court while the Indians were having considerable difficulty keeping pace. This changed in the last couple of minutes of the half though, as Osage began to solve the Mustangs’ defense and score, doing so from long range and inside to great effect. The Indians capped off the half on a 10-2 run to cut Eldon’s lead to 25-21 at halftime.
Coming out of halftime, the Indians continued their improved play against the Mustangs. Thanks to the tough, albeit foul-happy, defenses the third quarter saw a combined 16 fouls committed between Osage and Eldon, but both made good on their free throw chances with Osage making all seven of their attempts and Eldon seven out of nine. Both teams focused primarily on scoring inside, but the Indians were more successful in getting points in the paint. Osage scored all 17 of their points in the quarter either in the paint or at the free throw line, thanks in no small part to the many fouls they drew by attempting to score more often close to the goal. The tough, more physical play of the third quarter favored the Indians’ play style and by the end of the quarter they had pulled within one point of Eldon, 39-38.
The fourth quarter was fast and clean compared to the previous one. Osage pushed the pace on offense and played aggressively on defense, while the Mustangs matched the Indians play and scored back and forth through the first few minutes of the quarter. The Indians briefly took the lead, but for the most part they were either tied or one or two points behind Eldon throughout the fourth. Osage’s defense forced the Mustangs to take more outside shots, and thanks to this Eldon missed a couple of three-point shots late in the game that would have made an Indians’ comeback far more difficult had they scored in those possessions. In the waning moments of the game, the Indians took advantage of these missteps by Eldon to sneak out a stunning win.
With about 15 seconds left in the game, Drake drew a foul with his team down 51-49 and made his first free throw to bring them within a single point but missed the second, potentially game-tying attempt. The Mustangs came up with the rebound and were promptly fouled by Osage. The Eldon player went to the line, missed his first shot but made the second to restore their two-point lead and hand possession to Osage. The Indians called a timeout with less than eight seconds left to draw up one last play to try and make up those two points. Upon the conclusion of their timeout, Drake received the inbound from Brockton McLaughlin, who then went to set up a screen for him at the arc. The defender avoided the screen and along with a second Mustang got up to defend Drake at the three-point line, but with only a couple of seconds left, Drake put up the heavily contested shot and sank the game-winning three-pointer as the buzzer sounded. The bench jumped in to join the players on the court mobbing Drake in celebration of his late game heroics to give the Indians a 53-52 win over Eldon.
With their victory, Osage placed third in the Linn Invitational and now holds a 5-3 record for the season. The Indians will next play at home against the Camdenton Lakers on Tuesday, Jan. 4, at 7 p.m.
