The Camdenton boys were one of 34 teams to take part in the Hillcrest Invitational Friday, April 8, in Springfield. Among the dozens of teams in attendance, Camdenton did well Friday afternoon including first and second place finishes for Angel Dickerson in the long jump and 100-meter dash, respectively. Here are the Lakers’ complete results from the Hillcrest Invitational.
Boys
100-meter dash— 2, Angel Dickerson, 11.23. 20, Hayes Hulett, 11.82
200-meter dash— 32, Barrett Shore, 24.73
400-meter dash— 29, Noah Breuer, 57.55. 31, Barrett Shore, 57.81
800-meter run— 12, Michael Vitelli, 2:09.52. 50, Theodore Kosten Judge, 2:42.53
1600-meter run— 47, Ethan Nivens, 6:56.44
110-meter hurdles— 7, Hayes Hulett, 16.52
300-meter hurdles— 15, Kyle Eidson, 44.72
4x100-meter relay— 4, CHS (Mitchel Sexe, Angel Dickerson, Reece Waters, Hayes Hulett), 44.84
4x200-meter relay— 16, CHS (Mitchel Sexe, Reece Waters, Barrett Shore, Noah Breuer), 1:37.68
4x400-meter relay— 16, CHS (Noah Breuer, Barrett Shore, Michael Vitelli, Kyle Eidson), 3:49.94
High Jump— 4, Kyle Eidson, 1.78
Long Jump— 1, Angel Dickerson, 6.75
Triple Jump— 6, Javari Stewart, 12.62. 21, Brayden Sheppard, 11.64
Pole Vault— 6, Mason Weber, 3.5. 14, Chase Mason, 3.04
Discus Throw— 18, Caden Jefferson, 35.03. 24, Garret Hilton, 33.70
Javelin Throw— 15, Caden Jefferson, 38.73. 31, Kyle Eidson, 33.99
Shot Put— 29, Caden Jefferson, 12.14. 47, Kevin Uthe, 10.22
