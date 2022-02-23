The Indians finished sixth as a team and brought home three medals from the Missouri Boys Wrestling State Championships last weekend, with Chase Cordia capping off his high school career with an undefeated season and his second state title.
Zach Green (106), Ryan Schepers (152), and Cordia (182) were all guaranteed to medal for Osage after successfully advancing to the final day of competition, and all three had a shot at capturing a first place finish in their respective weight classes.
Cordia kept his season record perfect in his championship match by defeating Camden Meeks of Blair Oaks for the state championship at 182. He won by a 5-2 decision over Meeks to go out on top with a 38-0 record and his second state title— his first coming in the 160-pound class back in 2020.
At 152, Schepers was in a similar situation to his teammate Cordia, being a senior heading into the championship match with an unblemished 43-0 record. However, Schepers lost 9-1 to Ayden Dolt of Excelsior Springs to close out his high school wrestling career with a second place finish at state.
Green also challenged for the state title at 106, but lost by fall to Monett’s Simon Hartline, finishing in second with a season record of 32-8.
Overall, Osage finished in sixth place as a team at state with 74.5 points, had three wrestlers take either first or second, with Cordia winning his second— and the school’s second— state wrestling title.
