It wasn’t the stiff competition in the Ozark Conference, but the cold, wind, and rain that won out at the Ozark Conference Championships meet in Lebanon Wednesday, May 4. The meet was called off due to lightning in the early afternoon, but not before athletes had continued on for a couple of hours through the chilling showers that soaked every competitor and spectator in attendance.
For the five boys’ events that were scored Wednesday in Lebanon prior to the weather cancellation, Camdenton’s boys team was tied for first with West Plains at 33 points. The next closest team was Rolla in third with 30 points. The Lady Lakers were in sixth place with 24 points out of seven events scored. In first on the girls’ side was West Plains at 62 points.
As of Thursday, it was tentatively planned for the conference meet to resume on Friday, May 6, at 4:30 p.m. at Parkview High School’s JFK Stadium in Springfield.
Here are the partial results for Camdenton from the weather-shortened conference track meet on Wednesday. Full and final results will be printed once the meet has been completed.
Girls
100-meter dash — 12, Amythist Spangler, 13.73
100-meter hurdles — 4, Isabella Breuer, 17.11. 7, Carley Kupfer, 17.58
4x800-meter relay — 5, CHS (Georgi Carolus, Ellie Webb, Kaitlyn Davidson, Kylie Doyle), 10:52.46
High jump — 3, Isabella Breuer, 1.45m
Triple jump — 9, Mia McGuire, 9.70m
Discus throw — 8, Alexandra Dickerson, 28.99m. 9, Adelyn Enos, 28.94
Javelin throw — 4, Nora Powers, 33.30m. 8, Sarah Holmes, 29.00
Boys
100-meter dash — 2, Angel Dickerson, 11.01. 4, Mitchel Sexe, 11.61
110-meter hurdles — 1, Hayes Hulett, 15.97
Long jump — 1, Angel Dickerson, 6.82m
Shot put — 16, Caden Jefferson, 11.16m. 19, Kevin Uthe, 10.29
