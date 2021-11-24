Camdenton’s Felicity Kirby and Osage’s Carly Ward have committed to play collegiate softball during this year’s fall signing period.
Camdenton
Camdenton senior Felicity Kirby signed a letter of intent to play softball at Westminster College in Fulton for the 2022-2023 academic school year, where she will be playing in the outfield for the Blue Jays after playing shortstop for the Lady Lakers. Kirby said she’s wanted to play softball at Westminster since she was 12 years old after her first coach’s daughter went to Westminster to play softball.
“It’s unbelievable, like a dream come true,” Kirby said of having the opportunity to sign with Westminster to play softball.
During her signing event, Camdenton’s athletic and activities director Bill Kurtz spoke about how their athletes like Kirby are held to a higher standard as representatives of the school and what it means to Camdenton High School for her to be moving on to the next phase in her playing career.
“We expect a lot more out of you. When you go on to play at the next level, we’re proud to say you played here,” said Kurtz in his remarks about Kirby’s signing.
Lady Lakers’ softball coach Tyler Dinsdale was also in attendance and spoke to Kirby’s work ethic and how she contributed to the success of the team as a whole in her time playing softball for Camdenton.
“She worked hard, took the information we gave her and improved upon that. She made her team a better unit for that,” Dinsdale said while speaking to the personal impact Kirby had on her softball team at Camdenton.
While at Westminster, Kirby intends to study forensic science in addition to playing softball, with the goal of eventually going into the forensics field after graduation.
Osage
Osage senior Carly Ward has committed to play softball at Millikin University in Decatur, IL for the 2022-2023 academic school year. Ward was both a standout hitter and pitcher for the Lady Indians, and will certainly look to continue her two-way success while playing for the Millikin Big Blue softball program.
In her time playing for Osage, Ward started and went deep into games, often pitching complete games for the Lady Indians, all while racking up strikeouts, limiting walks, and remaining a dangerous and productive hitter at the plate. Ward was flanked by Osage softball head coach David Flaspohler and assistant coach David Gamm at her signing.
While playing softball, Ward intends to pursue a degree in engineering at Millikin University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.