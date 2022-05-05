Camdenton competed in the Rolla Classic Friday, April 29, for their final tune-up before their conference and district meets, with their girls’ team taking third as a team and the boys finishing fifth.
Among the girls’ six-team field at Rolla, the Lady Lakers took six first place finishes and 12 total top-three medalling performances. They earned a total of 164 points as a team to finish in third place, 18 points behind the first place Ozark with 182 points.
The Camdenton boys finished their day with three first place medals and six medals overall in the top-three. They earned 88 points as a team to finish fifth out of seven boys’ teams.
Lady Laker Isabella Breuer had a strong day, taking two of her team’s six first place medals in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump, and medaled again by taking third in the long jump. Camdenton’s girls also took first in the 800-meter, 300-meter hurdles, and the javelin throw and shot put to take two of the three throwing events.
Laker Angel Dickerson had a hand in all three of the Camdenton boys’ three first place performances, winning the 100-meter dash and long jump individually and running with Reece Water, Mitchel Sexe, and Hayes Hulett to win the 4x100-meter relay.
Camdenton will compete again in the Ozark Conference meet today Wednesday, May 4, in Lebanon starting at 11 a.m.
Here are Camdenton’s complete results from the finals at Rolla.
Girls
100-meter dash — 4, Amythist Spangler, 13.78
200-meter dash — 3, Alexis Stroup, 27.75
800-meter run — 1, Georgi Carolus, 2:28.61. 5, Kylie Doyle, 2:41.13. 8, Kaitlyn Davidson, 2:48.51
1600-meter run — 4, Georgi Carolus, 5:41.67. 7, Ava Canales, 6:26.78
3200-meter run — 3, Ellie Webb, 12:31.73
100-meter hurdles — 1, Isabella Breuer, 17.46. 2, Carley Kupfer, 17.83
300-meter hurdles — 1, Olivia Welch, 49.41. 6, Sarah Holmes, 53.52
4x100-meter relay — 5, CHS (Olivia Welch, Amythist Spangler, Madison Daniels, Cassidy Hannigan), 54.12
4x400-meter relay — 2, CHS (Mia McGuire, Sarah Holmes, Olivia Welch, Alexis Stroup), 4:22.67
High jump — 1, Isabella Breuer, 1.55m. 3, Nora Powers, 1.45
Long jump — 3, Isabella Breuer, 4.83m. 5, Mia McGuire, 4.73. 7, Lily Hulett, 4.43
Triple jump — 4, Mia McGuire, 9.92m. 5, Lily Hulett, 9.36
Pole vault — 5, Ellie Ezard, 2.73m. 6, Elizabeth Mcmahon, 2.73. 10, Kiley Bentley, 2.28
Discus throw — 4, Adelyn Enos, 30.76m. 5, Alexandra Dickerson, 30.24
Javelin throw — 1, Nora Powers, 39.67m. 4, Sarah Holmes, 31.98
Shot Put — 1, Alexandra Dickerson, 9.87m. 5, Vivianne Hasselbring, 8.96
Boys
100-meter dash — 1, Angel Dickerson, 11.48. 7, Mitchel Sexe, 12.18. 8, Barrett Shore, 12.22
200-meter dash — 12, Barrett Shore, 25.40. 14, Andre Bailey, 26.25
400-meter dash — 4, Noah Breuer, 53.11. 13, Collin Stamper, 58.63
4x100-meter relay — 1, CHS (Reece Waters, Angel Dickerson, Mitchel Sexe, Hayes Hulett), 43.70
4x200-meter relay — 4, CHS (Andre Bailey, Noah Breuer, Mitchel Sexe, Reece Waters), 1:35.82
800-meter sprint medley relay — 2, CHS, 1:40.87
4x400-meter relay — 5, CHS (Noah Breuer, Michael Vitelli, Reece Waters, Kyle Eidson), 3:37.27
Long jump — 1, Angel Dickerson, 6.55m
Pole vault — 2, Mason Weber, 3.63m. 4, Chase Mason, 3.48. 6, Owen Borbe, 3.48
Discus throw — 5, Garret Hilton, 36.88m. 13, Karson George, 30.61
Javelin throw — 2, Kyle Eidson, 48.93m. 3, Caden Jefferson, 48.58. 18, Collin Stamper, 31.01
Shot Put — 13, Caden Jefferson, 11.16m. 15, Kevin Uthe, 10.90. 19, Garret Hilton, 10.27
