The Camdenton track and field team is sending a number of athletes on to sectionals following a strong out at the Class 4, District 5 meet in Washington last Saturday, May 14.
Both Camdenton’s boys and girls’ teams finished in fifth place among the nine schools in attendance, with the girls collecting 76 points and the boys finishing with 90. West Plains took first across both boys and girls teams.
The Lady Lakers qualified for sectionals in seven events, including the 4x400 and 4x800 relays and have two girls, Adelyn Enos and Alexandra Dickerson, with qualifying performances in the discus throw.
For the boys, the Lakers qualified in nine events, including a school record-breaking performance in the 4x100 meter relay, and three events individually by Angel Dickerson — 100 and 200-meter dashes, and the long jump. Hayes Hulett also took first in the 110-meter hurdles for one of the Lakers’ three first-place finishes, along with firsts by Dickerson in the 200 and long jump.
Camdenton will next compete in the Class 4, Sectional 3 meet in Waynesville next Saturday, May 21.
Here are the complete results for Camdenton from districts. Sectional-qualifying performances are listed in italics.
Girls
200-meter dash — 5, Alexis Stroup, 27.01
400-meter dash — 3, Alexis Stroup, 1:00.54
800-meter run — 2, Georgi Carolus, 2:26.46. 9, Kylie Doyle, 2:43.73
3200-meter run — 4, Ellie Webb, 12:38.44
100-meter hurdles — 6, Isabella Breuer, 16.31
300-meter hurdles — 6, Olivia Welch, 49.25. 11, Sarah Holmes, 56.95
4x100-meter relay — 7, CHS (Olivia Welch, Amythist Spangler, Madison Daniels, Cassidy Hannigan), 53.42
4x200-meter relay — 7, CHS (Carley Kupfer, Kiley Bentley, Lily Hulett, Nora Powers), 1:56.13
4x400-meter relay — 2, CHS (Mia McGuire, Sarah Holmes, Olivia Welch, Alexis Stroup), 4:14.64
4x800-meter relay — 3, CHS (Georgi Carolus, Ellie Webb, Kaitlyn Davidson, Kylie Doyle), 10:38.45
High jump — 2, Isabella Breuer, 1.51m. 9, Nora Powers, 1.35
Long jump — 9, Mia McGuire, 4.72m. 16, Lily Hulett, 4.14
Triple jump — 6, Mia McGuire, 10.24m. 10, Lily Hulett, 9.26
Pole vault — 7, Ellie Ezard, 2.9m. 8, Elizabeth Mcmahon, 2.9
Discus throw — 3, Adelyn Enos, 33.60m. 4, Alexandra Dickerson, 33.32
Javelin throw — 6, Nora Powers, 32.16m. 9, Sarah Holmes, 30.91
Shot Put — 8, Alexandra Dickerson, 9.63m. 13, Vivianne Hasselbring, 8.50
Boys
100-meter dash — 2, Angel Dickerson, 10.76. 6, Mitchel Sexe, 11.56
200-meter dash — 1, Angel Dickerson, 21.95
110-meter hurdles — 1, Hayes Hulett, 14.86
4x100-meter relay — 2, CHS (Mitchel Sexe, Angel Dickerson, Reece Waters, Hayes Hulett), 42.59
4x200-meter relay — 6, CHS (Barrett Shore, Noah Breuer, Andre Bailey, Reece Waters), 1:33.88
4x400-meter relay — 3, CHS (Kyle Eidson, Michael Vitelli, Noah Breuer, Reece Waters), 3:31.46
High jump — 5, Kyle Eidson, 1.75m
Long jump — 1, Angel Dickerson, 6.95m
Triple jump — 3, Javari Stewart, 12.99m. 4, Brendon Schiefelbein, 12.91
Pole vault — 2, Mason Weber, 3.86m
Discus throw — 8, Garret Hilton, 37.29m. 12, Zane Thompson, 35.28
Javelin throw — 3, Kyle Eidson, 49.76m. 7, Caden Jefferson, 46.46
Shot Put — 11, Garret Hilton, 11.42m
