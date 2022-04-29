Camdenton and Osage are hosting the Central MO Invitational Girls Soccer at the Lake tournament today and tomorrow, April 29-30, welcoming 10 visiting teams separated into three different pools.
The Maroon Pool includes Osage, Visitation Academy, Carl Junction, and Waynesville and will play their games at School of the Osage. The Lady Indians are scheduled to first play Friday, April 29, against Visitation Academy at 6 p.m. They will then play on Saturday, April 30, at 10 a.m. against Carl Junction and again at 4 p.m. against Waynesville.
The Purple Pool includes Camdenton, Ozark, Hannibal, and Pembroke Hill and will play their games at Camdenton — if the grass pitch is too wet for play, the games will instead take place at the football field. The Lady Lakers will first play Friday, April 29, against Ozark at 4 p.m. Next, they are scheduled to play Saturday, April 30, against Hannibal at 10 a.m. and later at 4 p.m. against Pembroke Hill.
The Gold Pool consists of Father Tolton, Crocker, Warrensburg, and Kirksville, and they will play their games on the Camdenton turf field next to the high school.
The tournament is based on a point system that will determine pool winners and an overall champion after the two days of play. A win will be worth three points, a tie one point, and a shutout one point. Additional points, up to three, can be earned based on goal differential in any given game. Therefore, a 3-0 shutout win would be worth seven points for the winning team. The team in each pool with the highest point total will be the winner of their pool and the team with the highest total of all 12 teams will be the overall champion. Ties will be broken, in descending order, by head-to-head outcome, fewest goals against, most goals for, most shutouts, and lastly by coin flip.
Weekend Tournament Schedule
Osage — At School of the Osage
Friday, April 29: Osage v. Visitation Academy, 6 p.m.
Saturday, April 30: Osage v. Carl Junction, 10 a.m.
Saturday, April 30: Osage v. Waynesville, 4 p.m.
Camdenton — At CHS grass field, Bob Shore Stadium if wet
Friday, April 29: Camdenton v. Ozark, 4 p.m.
Saturday, April 30: Camdenton v. Hannibal, 10 a.m.
Saturday, April 30: Camdenton v. Pembroke Hill, 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.