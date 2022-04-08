In the hunt for their first win of the season, the Baseball Indians took to the diamond Tuesday, April 5, trying to break into the win column against the visiting Boonville Pirates. Despite putting up eight runs, Osage couldn’t stop a potent Pirates offense and fell by the final of 17-8.
Boonville got the high-scoring affair going early, collecting their first two runs on an Indians’ error in the top of the first before putting up two more in the second. Down by four, Osage answered with a big third inning.
In the bottom of the third, Osage got into an offensive rhythm and plated six runs to take a 6-4 lead over Boonville. Ashton Carter, Derek Bradley, Ryan J. King, and Ryan R. King all contributed to the Indians’ third inning scoring with RBIs.
Osage’s lead was to be short lived, the Pirates responded by promptly tying things up in the next inning, and then scored five more times in the top of the fifth to reestablish a sizable 11-6 lead. The Indians answered in the bottom of the frame with two runs of their own to put them within striking distance, 11-8, but that would end up being all the closer they would get.
Boonville put up another big inning in the sixth to further extend their lead. A handful of timely hits, including a home run by Pirate Maxwell Eckerle, pushed across six more runs for Boonville to give them a 17-8 lead with only two more opportunities for Osage to bat. Neither team would score again over the last inning and a half and Osage lost 17-8.
Dalton Stoecklein got the start for the Indians and went two and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on eight hits and no walks. Pitching in relief of Stoecklein were Trey Johnson, Jackson McCallister, and Tyler Shull. The three relief pitchers combined for four and a third innings, allowing 13 runs on 12 hits.
The loss gave the Indians an 0-6 record for the season. After traveling to Jamestown Thursday, April 7, the Indians will be back in action on the road against Buffalo Friday, April 8.
