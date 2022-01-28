After two months of home and away games, big wins, and close losses, local basketball teams are preparing to enter the home stretch with February fast approaching. By the end of the next month, boys and girls teams alike will be beginning their playoff runs with the perennial goal of capturing a state title. Although attention will undoubtedly start turning toward the playoffs as the teams enter the final portion of their schedules, there is still basketball to play before that happens and plenty of opportunities for teams to get back on track or challenges in the form of tough opponents that could provide a look at what may lie ahead once the playoffs begin. With that in mind, we’ll take a look at where all teams stand heading into the final month of the regular season.
Camdenton Boys
Record wise, the Lakers have not had the season they hoped for. Prior to their game Thursday against Bolivar, they sat at 2-12 for the year and had not won a game since Dec. 17 against the currently 0-14 Salem Tigers. Their record, however, obscures the fact that they are a competitive basketball team with a lot of positives they can build off of. Many of their losses are within 10 points and they often lead for a considerable portion of their games. Their primary issue has been not being able to maintain their lead and effectively close out games in the second half. Their recent game against a good Chillicothe team in the Laker Shootout is a good example. While the Lakers led their opponent 23-18 at halftime, their lead shrank and ultimately turned into a 51-48 loss by the end of the game. Camdenton’s remaining schedule is a bit of a mixed bag against opponents like 11-8 Rolla and 13-3 Kickapoo but also 2-11 Lebanon and 4-10 Hillcrest. Going into the playoffs, the Lakers will need to work on their late-game woes and try to build some momentum against the weaker teams on their remaining schedule.
Camdenton Girls
The 11-6 Lady Lakers have had a successful season so far and proven themselves more than capable of taking care of the teams they should beat while staying highly competitive against the tougher teams they face, even when they lose. Their last three games a perfect example of this, when they played Parkview and Bolivar followed by Steelville. Parkview and Bolivar combined have fewer than 10 wins between the two of them and Camdenton accordingly defeated them both in the Bolivar tournament by a combined margin of 33 points. On the other hand, their next opponent Steelville had 12 wins and was frequently defeating teams by over 20 points. Camdenton did lose to the Lady Cardinals, but by just one possession 75-72. The rest of the Lady Lakers regular season schedule will not be the easiest against teams like Lebanon, Rolla, and West Plains, but with the majority of those games being at home, Camdenton will have a good shot at picking up a few more key wins before entering the district playoffs.
Osage Boys
The Indians are 10-5 and, much like the Lady Lakers, have shown the ability to run up the score on lesser opponents while keeping themselves in the game against more skilled teams. Perhaps most notably, Osage put their talent on full display against the previously undefeated, No. 2 state ranked in Class 2 Eugene Eagles. Osage had just narrowly lost the game before to the 16-2 California Pintos by the score of 62-60, but they came back strong and flipped the script on a game that the Eagles at one point led by as much as 20 points, eventually defeating them 87-72. The Indians have shown they’re capable of big wins against very tough opponents, but most of the teams remaining on their schedule have yet to break into double digits in the win column, giving them a prime opportunity to build up momentum in February. The biggest exception is their last regular season game of the year on the road against Blair Oaks, who currently have only one loss. With this being the last game before the playoffs, its outcome could go a long way to determining how well the Indians fare once the playoffs begin shortly after.
Osage Girls
The Lady Indians have had a season with more downs than ups so far, but all the while they have been quietly improving their play. Their season started off with a string of four losses to some excellent basketball teams that amounted to an average margin of defeat of 43 points. After another big loss to Camdenton in mid December though, things have been improving for Osage. Up through their game against the Lady Lakers, Osage was averaging about 34 points a game, and since then they have improved to nearly 40 points per game— barring an exceptionally low scoring game against a state-ranked St. James team. Their stretch of improved basketball is highlighted by their late-game victory over Iberia in the Throwback Game and their surprise defeat of the St. Elizabeth Lady Hornets who had lost just one game all season to that point. Though they have improved offensively and defensively as the season progressed, Osage’s final stretch will not be easy. All but one of their remaining opponents have double digit wins and only two of those games will be on the road. Whatever the results, these last games will prepare the Lady Indians for whatever may come their way in the playoffs.
