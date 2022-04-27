Another weekend, another wood bat tournament, and another handful of wins for the Baseball Lakers.
Friday and Saturday, April 22-23, Camdenton and Lebanon hosted games for Lebanon’s First State Community Bank Paul Dudley Memorial Invitational, a wood bat tournament that included eight teams in two different pools of play across the two days. The Black Pool, playing their games at Lebanon High School, consisted of Lebanon, Ava, Neosho, and Valle Catholic. The Gold Pool, playing at Camdenton High School, included Camdenton, Fatima, Nixa, and Kirksville. The Lakers went 2-1 in pool play, and then defeated Neosho in the cross-pool game to finish the tournament 3-1.
Camdenton opened the tournament Friday against the Fatima Comets, with Senior Conner Miller getting the start for the Lakers. They were able to handle the Comets with little trouble, thanks in large part to Miller’s stellar outing on the mound, surrendering one run in a complete game effort that included 15 strikeouts on way to a 4-1 victory in their first game.
Later in the evening on Friday, the Lakers took to the field again for their second game against the Kirksville Tigers. The Tigers gave the Lakers a bit of trouble in the high-scoring game, but Camdenton would once again come out on top by the final of 9-8 to improve to 2-0 in pool play. Freshman Karson Durnin got the win for his team pitching against Kirksville.
In the final game of pool play Saturday morning, the Lakers ran into a tough opponent in the Nixa Eagles. The Eagles, ranked second in Missouri among Class 6 schools, more than lived up to their ranking, scoring early and often against Camdenton and silencing the Lakers’ bats. Nixa jumped out to a 5-0 lead over the first two and a half innings, and though the Lakers managed to load the bases in the bottom of the third, the Eagles worked their way out of the threat without allowing any runs.
Sophomore Jackson Basham came on for the Lakers to pitch in the top of the fourth and turned in the first clean inning of the game, but the Lakers weren’t able to put up any runs in the bottom of the frame. While still down 5-0 in the top of the fifth, Basham appeared to pick off Nixa’s runner on first base, but after some protest by the Eagles, the umpires convened and ruled the ball was not in play and that the runner would be put back on first. After that decision, Nixa would go on to score five times in the inning to take a 10-0 lead going into the bottom of the fifth. With the 10-run mercy rule now in effect, the Lakers now would need to score to keep the game going.
Camdenton managed to get two runners on, but a strikeout and groundout ended the inning and handed them their first loss of the tournament, 10-0 in five innings. Now done with pool play, the Lakers were 2-1 for the tournament heading into their final cross-pool game against Neosho.
Needing a win to end the weekend with a winning record, Camdenton sent Senior Noah Normand to the mound for their Saturday evening game against the Neosho Wildcats. The Wildcats quickly scored in the top of the first to take a 1-0 lead, and while Normand settled in to keep them from scoring again, the Lakers were also unable to plate any runs through the first three innings. It wasn’t until the bottom of the fourth that Camdenton finally broke through, scoring two runs to comeback and take a 2-1 lead late in the game. They scored three more times in the following inning to extend their lead to a more comfortable 5-1 with only two innings left to play. Normand continued to pitch well and keep Neosho off the scoreboard, and he went out again in the top of the seventh to attempt to finish them off and earn the complete game victory.
The Wildcats got their leadoff man on with a walk, but a soft line drive by the next batter was caught in the infield and turned into a double play when the runner got caught too far off first base to get back in time. The next Neosho batter reached first when a throwing error pulled the first basemen off the bag, but it ultimately came to nothing since a fly out to center field ended the game and handed Camdenton their third win of the tournament. Normand finished out the game allowing one run on four hits to give him another complete game victory and improve his pitching record to 5-1 on the season.
Camdenton head coach Bryce Durnin was happy with his team’s results and their resilience when overcoming deficits in the tournament.
“Another weekend of solid baseball with the wood bats. Proud of our guys as we were able to handle some adversity and come back and win three times,” Durnin said. Camdenton has performed exceptionally well when playing with wood bats this year, going 8-1 in two separate tournaments.
Individually, a number of Lakers had great weekends at the plate and on the mound, with coach Durnin pointing to one recent addition to the varsity team in particular — “We brought up sophomore Spencer Mellencamp and he batted .700 on the weekend. Great addition for our team that had already been rolling now sitting at 16-5 on the season.”
Other notable performances in the tournament came from Karson Durnin who hit .444 and earned the win against Kirksville; Miller, who hit .400 with three RBIs, and got the complete game win in his 15 strikeout start against Fatima; and sophomore Kade Durnin who hit .333 and walked four times.
Coach Durnin also praised Basham, who hit .308, for continuing to “set the tone at the lead off spot” and Kam Durnin as a player who “continues to find ways to impact the game defensively,” and continued by saying “he locks down our defense and keeps runs off the board.” Kam Durnin also contributed offensively by hitting .300 and scoring four runs.
Following the conclusion of the tournament, the Lakers held a 16-5 record for the year, with only two losses in their last 16 games. They will next play on the road in an Ozark Conference game against the Kickapoo Chiefs on Thursday, April 28, at 4:30 p.m.
