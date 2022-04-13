The Indians picked up their first win of the year Friday, April 8, on the road against the Buffalo Bison by the final score of 3-2.
Osage came into Friday’s contest 0-7 for the season, facing a Buffalo team that was 3-4 going into their game against the Indians and had just completed a 16-1 win over the Sherwood Marksmen the day before. Ultimately the Indians’ pitching would cool off the Bison bats and help lead their team to a victory in the low-scoring affair.
Osage got going early, striking in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by Trey Johnson that scored Dalton Stoecklein to take a 1-0 lead. Following his run-scoring base hit, Johnson took to the mound for the Indians as their starting pitcher for the day and put up a scoreless bottom half of the inning.
In the bottom of the second, Johnson was tagged for two runs by the Bison, now giving the home team a 2-1 lead over Osage, but he would settle down and limit the damage to just those two runs. Johnson finished his start after his third inning of work and exited having kept the score at 2-1.
The Indians plated a run in the fourth inning when Ryan J. King hit into a fielder’s choice that scored Derek Bradley to tie things up at two runs apiece. Later in the sixth inning, Bradley scored again on a balk by Buffalo pitcher Cameron Portis. Bradley’s second run of the game allowed his team to retake the lead in what would end up being the game-winning run as the Indians earned a 3-2 victory over the Bison.
Johnson pitched three innings in his start for Osage, striking out three and allowing two runs on four hits and one walk. Stoecklein came on in relief of Johnson, scattering four hits over four scoreless innings in his appearance.
For Buffalo, Cole Potter started and went five innings, allowing three runs on five hits while striking out five. Portis relieved Potter and pitched the final two innings against Osage.
The Indians’ final line score for the game was three runs on five hits with two errors, compared to Buffalo’s two runs on eight hits and three errors.
The first win of their season gave Osage a 1-7 record— results for their Tuesday, April 12, game against Blair Oaks were not available at the time of publication. The Indians are back in action Tuesday, April 19, at home against the Southern Boone Eagles.
