Correction: The original article stated the Lady Lakers' next game will be on the road against West Plains Thursday, Feb. 17. The date for that game has now been moved up to today Wednesday, Feb. 16.
The Camdenton Lady Lakers picked up back-to-back wins in the past week over Hillcrest and Parkview, breaking a three-game losing streak and propelling them to 14-9 with just three games left to play before the district tournament begins.
On Thursday, Feb. 10, Camdenton faced the Hillcrest Lady Hornets at home in their senior night game, hoping to right the ship after losing their last three games in what was likely the toughest stretch of their regular season schedule. Playing the then 4-17 Lady Hornets at home, who had not won a game since mid December, presented a prime opportunity to get back on track, and the Lady Lakers did not disappoint.
Camdenton was in control all the way and dominated their opponents, handing the Lady Hornets a crushing 81-19 defeat to the delight of the home crowd in attendance for senior night. Payton Kincaid led her team in scoring against Hillcrest, recording a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds to go along with two assists and two steals. Mya Hulett and Elle Turner also both had double digit scoring nights with 17 and 13 points, respectively. In addition to her 13 points, Turner came one assist shy of having her own double-double.
Having gotten back in the win column, Camdenton was next scheduled to play the following Monday against the Parkview Lady Vikings.
On Monday, Feb. 14, the Lady Lakers travelled to Parkview for a Valentine’s Day matchup against the 8-11 Lady Vikings. Parkview held an early 20-14 lead after the first quarter, but Camdenton rode big second and third quarters to take a 16-point lead with one quarter left to play. Although the fourth quarter was closer than the last two, Camdenton once again outscored Parkview to take the game by the final score of 86-68.
Kincaid again led the Lady Lakers offensively, scoring 28 points while shooting 68 percent from the field with nine rebounds and two assists. Hulett had 17 points, six rebounds, three assists, and two steals, and Turner contributed another 16 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Also having big nights for Camdenton were Kileigh Vavruska with 10 points, three rebounds and two assists, including shooting 50 percent from three-point range, and Oakleigh Hill scoring eight points and three rebounds while also shooting 50 percent from three-point range.
The road win over Parkview gave Camdenton their second straight victory and a 14-9 record for the season. They will begin the final week of their regular season when they next play on the road against the West Plains Zizzers today Wednesday, Feb. 16.
