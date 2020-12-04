The boys swept the competition, knocking off Buffalo 62-15 and El Dorado Springs 59-9, while the girls took down Buffalo 18-12 and fell to El Dorado Springs by the same margin.

Versailles wrestlers won three of their four duels Thursday night in the home and season opener against Buffalo and El Dorado Springs.

Matthew Radefeld earned a pin for the Tigers in the 106-pound class against Buffalo and Kyle flieger (160) also picked up a pin. Tres Powers (132) won a 9-4 decision, Zachary Radefeld (152) shut out his opponent in a 15-0 technical fall and the Tigers earned the rest of their points in uncontested matches. Mason Hibdon (220), Tristan Gavette (285), Kannen Wilson (113), Benjamin Dornan (126), Cage Pritchett (138), Alex Radefeld (145) and Gavin Brantley (195) all won by forfeit while Buffalo picked up its 15 points via an uncontested match at 120, a pin over Connor Lehman at 170 and a 2-1 decision over Christopher Clark at 182.

Radefeld (106) was also a winner against El Dorado Springs with a second pin on the night. Dornan (126), Pritchett (138), Radefeld (145), Lehman (170) and Gavette (285) also won by pin while Powers (132) won an 18-3 technical fall, Radefeld (152) won a 19-4 technical fall, Flieger (160) earned a 12-4 major decision and Clark (182) won a 10-6 decision. Wilson (113) was uncontested and El Dorado Springs earned points with a pin over Brantley at 195 and a 2-1 decision over Hibdon at 220.

Ella Dunklee was a winner for the Tiger girls in the showdown with Buffalo as she earned a pin fall at 122 pounds while Serenity Keeter (112) and Sarah Huffman (235) went uncontested. Maris Ollison (195) lost her match by pin fall and Buffalo picked up another win in an uncontested match at 132.

Ollison (195) secured a win for the Tigers in the match with El Dorado Springs by pin and Keeter went uncontested at 112. A pin over Dunklee (122) and Huffman (235) and an uncontested match at 159 delivered the win for El Dorado Springs.

Versailles will wrestle in the Knob Noster Invitational on Saturday at 9:30 a.m.