Eldon drops opener with Southern Boone in Tri-County Tournament

Eldon faced a tough test Monday night.

The Mustangs tipped off a brand new season in the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks and the team was not at full strength as it took on a Southern Boone team projected to be one of the top teams in the conference. The result was a 54-25 defeat from the second-seeded Eagles that sent the No. 7 Mustangs to the consolation semifinals.

“We started two of our freshmen, Sydni Halderman and Jaci Mueller, and we were missing three girls including Haley Henderson, our returning leading scorer,” Eldon coach Isaiah Rhine noted. “We struggled against their pressure defense, when they pressed and in the half court, and we had a lot of nerves early. In the second half we started competing better and made some positive plays. It was a really good learning experience for us and we are focused on continuing to work to get better.”

Halderman led Eldon with 11 points and collected seven rebounds in her first high school game and Gracie Petet added six points of her own.

Eldon (0-1) will look to bounce back and earn a spot in the fifth place game against No. 6 Osage (0-2) on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Macks Creek comes up short at Green Ridge

Macks Creek visited Green Ridge Monday night and the Pirates were outpaced down the final stretch in a 38-30 loss to the Tigers.

Macks Creek held a slim 22-21 lead at the break and led 28-27 after three quarters before Green Ridge went on an 11-2 run in the final frame to win it.

Bailey Taylor paced the Pirates with 11 points and pulled down four rebounds while Alyssa Seaholm added eight points, six rebounds and four steals and Molly Phillips chipped in six points while Chelsey Brown finished with five.

Macks Creek (0-3) will get ready for tournament play next week at the 41st Annual Hermitage Tournament that is slated to begin on Monday. The Pirates will take on Wheatland (1-0) in the first round on Tuesday.

Osage falls to Southern Boone in Tri-County Tournament

Osage was the sixth seed against No. 3 California in the first round of the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks Monday night and the Indians fell to the Pintos 71-46.

Osage (0-2) will face No. 7 Eldon (0-1) in the consolation semifinals on Wednesday at 4 p.m.

Versailles faces tough test against Boonville in Tri-County Tournament

Versailles entered the Tri-County Conference Tournament at Blair Oaks as the eighth seed and faced top seed Boonville Monday night where the Tigers fell 80-11.

Versailles (1-1) will meet No. 5 Hallsville in the consolation semifinals Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.