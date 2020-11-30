A first look at the Camdenton girls swimming team

CAMDENTON LAKERS

From Coach Stacey Meckley:

2019 Record/Finish: The 2019-2020 season was an incredible success for the Lady Lakers! Emily Willis set two new Camdenton High School records in the 2019-2020 season in the 100-yard butterfly (1:03.88) and the 100-yard backstroke (1:04.07). She progressed to the finals during Class 1 state competition in the 100-yard butterfly, finishing 16th place overall. In addition, senior Kiah Seymour; juniors Amanda Ferguson and Irelyn Meckley; and sophomore Abigail McGuire joined forces with Willis to qualify for state competition in the 200-yard individual medley relay and the 200-yard freestyle relay, finishing in 26th and 28th place in the state of Missouri.

Moved or Graduated Athletes: Adrena Normand and Kiah Seymour graduated while Abigail McGuire moved.

Top Returners and any Accolades: All of our members are essential to the team, and we are blessed to have their talent, their determination and their enthusiasm! We have three previous state competitors returning: senior Amanda Ferguson, senior Irelyn Meckley, and senior Emily Willis. Our top performing returners also include senior Reagan Faiferlick, junior Brooke Echternacht, junior Raquel Potteriger and sophomore Marran Garrett. Meanwhile, this year our team has grown to include a total of 21 dedicated young women, so we are very excited to celebrate the success of our returners as well as the accomplishments of our newest members.

Q: What are you looking forward to as your team returns for a brand new season?

A: We have incredible talent across all of the lanes and in every stroke! All of our girls are working on mastering and competing in multiple stroke races this year, and I look forward to celebrating with them as they meet and surpass the high expectations that they have set for themselves and for our team.

Q: Are there any definite strengths with this team at this point in time?

A: This is a tremendous group of amazing young women who continually support and encourage one another! They have made it their first priority to genuinely bond as a team, and I believe that their positive attitudes, their sincere heart for the sport and their willingness to improve in all aspects of their swimming abilities are just a few of their many diverse strengths.

Q: As the season goes along, what are you hoping the team can improve upon?

A: I am confident that the girls will master the fundamentals of the sport: starts, turns, powerful dolphin kicks, proper breathing technique, strength and conditioning and stroke efficiency.

Q: Are there any specific goals and what would you say the keys to success are for this year?

A: Earlier in the preseason when the girls and I prioritized our goals for the season, we decided that our collective goals included having fun, bonding as a team, improving our swimming abilities and returning to state competition this year. I believe that the keys to our success will be maintaining a positive attitude, believing in ourselves and in one another, recognizing and being grateful for every moment we have together, putting forth maximum effort and continually raising the bar for our own expectations.