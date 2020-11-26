Versailles tops Eugene in season-opening shootout, Macks Creek splits first two games against Weaubleau and Stoutland and Eldon falls at Linn in season opener

Versailles tops Eugene in season-opening shootout

Versailles had no trouble putting points on the scoreboard Tuesday night in the season-opener at Eugene.

In fact, the Tigers set a new school record for points scored in a game with a 117-106 win over the Eagles. The mark broke the previous school record of 114 that was set during the 1954-55 season and the Tigers also broke a school record for 3-point shots made with 23, breaking the old record of 16.

"It was great to see the guys pulling for each other all night long. Even when we weren't doing well, they had each other's backs and that is fun to watch," Versailles coach Jason Ollison said.

Seth Newton led Versailles with 30 points, Eli Gulyayev added 18 points and eight rebounds, Tyrus Ollison chipped in 17 points, Ryder Williams added 12 points and Michael Bell added 10 points of his own as the fifth Tiger in double figures. Justin Hamrick put up nine points of his own as well to fuel the win.

Versailles (1-0) is the sixth seed in the upcoming Tri-County Conference Tournament next week at Blair Oaks. The Tigers will take on No. 3 Southern Boone Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m.

Macks Creek splits first two games against Weaubleau and Stoutland

Macks Creek opened its season with a tough start against Weaubleau at home Friday night, but the Pirates got their first win against Stoutland on Monday.

The Pirates fell to Weaubleau 71-56 and were led by Mason Whitworth who knocked down 20 points and collected 11 rebounds for a double-double. Trevor Haines added 10 points and rebounds for a double-double as well and Austin Brown finished with nine points and eight rebounds while Logan Gallamore added eight points, respectively.

Macks Creek delivered a 69-52 win over the Tigers of Stoutland and Gallamore led the way this time with 16 points while putting up seven assists and six rebounds. Chase Whitworth scored 14 points, Haines added 12 points and 10 rebounds for a double-double, Mason Whitworth finished with 10 points and eight rebounds and Brown put together 10 points and collected 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Eldon falls at Linn in season opener

Eldon was on the road for its first game of the season Monday night at Linn and the Mustangs came up short in a 47-32 defeat.

Eldon (0-1) will be the eighth seed in the Tri-County Conference Tournament next week against top-seeded host Blair Oaks on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Macks Creek (1-1) will play its first tournament of the season next week at Eugene, opening up tournament play against St. Elizabeth on Tuesday.