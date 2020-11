Three Lakers chosen among the best of the Ozark Conference

OZARK CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM

-Camdenton junior Grant Thompson, Defender

-Glendale senior Aaron Baldwin, Forward

-Kickapoo sophomore Corbin Clay, Midfielder

-Kickapoo junior Luke Courtney, Defender

-Waynesville senior Kevin Cruz, Defender

-Glendale senior Jack Gintz, Defender

-West Plains senior Daegan Green, Forward

-Central sophomore Julian Horn, Defender

-Kickapoo senior Landon Howard, Forward

-Parkview senior Chance Levings, Forward

-Rolla senior Lane Mabe, Forward

-West Plains junior Hunter McCullough, Defender

-Waynesville sophomore Faheem Mujahid, Forward

-Rolla senior Zach Pendleton, Defender

-Lebanon senior Zach Richards, Forward

-Kickapoo junior Dawson Sozio, Goalkeeper

-Glendale junior Alex Spence, Midfielder

-Lebanon senior Luis Vasquez, Midfielder

OZARK CONFERENCE SECOND TEAM

-Camdenton senior Ian Kirby-Gibson, Midfielder

-Parkview junior Silas Allouche, Forward

-Glendale junior Lian Biak, Forward

-West Plains junior Landon Casey, Midfielder

-Lebanon junior Quinton Doughty, Midfielder

-Lebanon senior Cameron Fisher, Defender

-Kickapoo sophomore Landon Keisker, Midfielder

-Rolla sophomore Carter Mabe, Forward

-Kickapoo senior Grayson McClure, Midfielder

-Waynesville senior Martin Medrano, Defender

-Glendale junior Camden Meyer, Goalkeeper

-Glendale junior Charlie Raridon, Defender

-Waynesville senior Anthony Salas, Midfielder

-Kickapoo senior Connor Selsor, Midfielder

-Kickapoo senior Spencer Sharpe, Midfielder

-Rolla sophomore Amari Terrell, Midfielder

-West Plains senior Nate Thomas, Midfielder

-Central junior Brett Turner, Goalkeeper

OZARK CONFERENCE HONORABLE MENTION

-Camdenton senior Austin Clay, Midfielder

-Glendale senior Ethan Ahlstrand, Defender

-Lebanon senior Angel Pedroza, Defender

-Glendale sophomore Andrei Balanean, Midfielder

-Glendale junior Cooper Buzbee, Midfielder

-Kickapoo junior Zach Clark, Defender

-Rolla senior Quincy Cummings, Midfielder

-Parkview junior Tyler Duchscherer, Midfielder

-Kickapoo senior Gavin Ellsworth, Defender

-Rolla senior Jack Gesualdi, Defender

-West Plains junior Ethan Keller, Defender

-Kickapoo sophomore Noah Marsh, Midfielder

-Waynesville freshman Tyrell Phinn, Midfielder

-Lebanon junior Ryder Rhoades, Midfielder

-West Plains sophomore Cole Shipley, Defender

-Central senior Anthony Trimble, Defender

-Kickapoo senior Matthew Williams, Defender

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Luke Courtney, Kickapoo

KEEPER OF THE YEAR: Dawson Sozio, Kickapoo

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Zach Richards, Lebanon

CO-OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Landon Howard, Kickapoo

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Jack Gintz, Glendale

COACH OF THE YEAR: Phil Hodge, Kickapoo