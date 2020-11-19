The lake level was 658.6; generation of 900 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.5 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 58 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.5 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

No tournaments reported last weekend.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on crankbaits and jigs along rocky banks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Good on jigs, spinnerbaits and stickbaits around docks in coves. Crappie: Good on jigs in brush 10 feet deep.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Stained. Black bass: Good on buzz baits, Whopper Ploppers, crankbaits and stickbaits along main channel banks or flats in creeks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks on main lake and in coves. White bass: Good on stickbaits and small swimbaits along windy flats in coves.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on Pop-Rs and Chug Bugs along secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 3 to 5 feet deep around docks. Catfish: Good on shad and nightcrawlers.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on buzz baits, spinnerbaits and Wiggle Wart crankbaits along secondary and main lake points. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks 8 to 12 feet deep. White bass: Good on small swimbaits along windy points.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on buzz baits and spinnerbaits along steep main lake banks or bluff ends. Crappie: Good on jigs in brush piles 18 feet deep or shooting jigs under docks.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on spinnerbaits and buzz baits along secondary points. Crappie: Good on jigs around docks with brush 10 to 15 feet deep. White bass: Good on Alabama rigs with small swimbaits along windy main lake points.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Crappie: Fair on jigs and minnows. White bass: Fair on jigs and minnows. Walleye: Slow on soft plastic slab baits.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.