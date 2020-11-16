Lakers chosen among the best in Class 4, Eldon and Osage players named the best in Class 3
CLASS 4 ALL-STATE
-Camdenton junior Payton Kincaid
-Camdenton senior Sydney Smith
-Camdenton senior Olivia Whittle
-Branson senior Morgan LeBlanc
-Carl Junction junior Jessa Hylton
-Carl Junction sophomore Logan Jones
-Carl junction senior Salma Lewis
-Hannibal junior Bella Falconer
-Harrisonville sophomore Kennedy Smalley
-Hillsboro senior Mackenzie Baker
-Kearney senior Andi Kreiling
-Logan-Rogersville senior Samantha Thompson
-Logan-Rogersville senior Mckinzie Thompson
-Marshall senior Emma Schulte
-Marshfield senior Brooklyn Crawford
-Marshfield senior Alliyah Joiner
-McDonald County senior Kaycee Factor
-Nerinx Hall senior Anna Taylor
-Platte County senior Aly Anderson
-Platte County junior Kate Brown
-Platte County senior Bryn Mcgehe
-Rockwood Summit senior Abby Vanbuskirk
-St. Pius X (Festus) junior Kennedy Lane
-Warrenton senior Morgan Frye
-Webb City senior Sage Crane
-Webb City senior Maddy Peeples
-Willard senior Maddy Bushnell
-Willard senior Taylor Crighton
-Willard junior Paige Gayer
-Willard junior Kindall Smithson
-Willard senior Payton Van Veen
CLASS 3 ALL-STATE
-Eldon junior Caroline Beckmann
-Eldon senior Addie Davis
-Osage senior Sara Wolf
-California junior Ella Lewis
-Cameron junior Avery McVicker
-Cassville junior Sharayah Seymour
-Central (Park Hills) senior Addisyn Casey
-Central (Park Hills) senior Liberty Coleman
-Central (Park Hills) senior Kaley Kimball
-Dexter senior Chloe Thurmon
-Dexter senior Mekenzie Yount
-El Dorado Springs junior Tevi Gurley
-El Dorado Springs junior Reese Schaaf
-Hermann senior Hannah Grosse
-Hermann junior Chelsey Moeckli
-Hermann senior Gracie Winkelmann
-Liberty (Mountain View) senior Peyton Bush
-Liberty (Mountain View) senior Aspen Smotherman
-Maryville senior Macy Loe
-Maryville senior Serena Sundell
-Maryville senior Morgan Stocklein
-Mt. Vernon senior Solai Pham
-Mt. Vernon senior Lacy Stokes
-Pleasant Hill senior Hannah Joyce
-Pleasant Hill senior Tera Reberry
-Reeds Spring senior Isabella Fuller
-Springfield Catholic junior Hallie Cook
-Springfield Catholic sophomore Grace O'Reilly
-Springfield Catholic junior Cherie Sabini
-St. Paul Lutheran senior Lauryn Bonar