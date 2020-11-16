Lakers chosen among the best in Class 4, Eldon and Osage players named the best in Class 3

CLASS 4 ALL-STATE

-Camdenton junior Payton Kincaid

-Camdenton senior Sydney Smith

-Camdenton senior Olivia Whittle

-Branson senior Morgan LeBlanc

-Carl Junction junior Jessa Hylton

-Carl Junction sophomore Logan Jones

-Carl junction senior Salma Lewis

-Hannibal junior Bella Falconer

-Harrisonville sophomore Kennedy Smalley

-Hillsboro senior Mackenzie Baker

-Kearney senior Andi Kreiling

-Logan-Rogersville senior Samantha Thompson

-Logan-Rogersville senior Mckinzie Thompson

-Marshall senior Emma Schulte

-Marshfield senior Brooklyn Crawford

-Marshfield senior Alliyah Joiner

-McDonald County senior Kaycee Factor

-Nerinx Hall senior Anna Taylor

-Platte County senior Aly Anderson

-Platte County junior Kate Brown

-Platte County senior Bryn Mcgehe

-Rockwood Summit senior Abby Vanbuskirk

-St. Pius X (Festus) junior Kennedy Lane

-Warrenton senior Morgan Frye

-Webb City senior Sage Crane

-Webb City senior Maddy Peeples

-Willard senior Maddy Bushnell

-Willard senior Taylor Crighton

-Willard junior Paige Gayer

-Willard junior Kindall Smithson

-Willard senior Payton Van Veen

CLASS 3 ALL-STATE

-Eldon junior Caroline Beckmann

-Eldon senior Addie Davis

-Osage senior Sara Wolf

-California junior Ella Lewis

-Cameron junior Avery McVicker

-Cassville junior Sharayah Seymour

-Central (Park Hills) senior Addisyn Casey

-Central (Park Hills) senior Liberty Coleman

-Central (Park Hills) senior Kaley Kimball

-Dexter senior Chloe Thurmon

-Dexter senior Mekenzie Yount

-El Dorado Springs junior Tevi Gurley

-El Dorado Springs junior Reese Schaaf

-Hermann senior Hannah Grosse

-Hermann junior Chelsey Moeckli

-Hermann senior Gracie Winkelmann

-Liberty (Mountain View) senior Peyton Bush

-Liberty (Mountain View) senior Aspen Smotherman

-Maryville senior Macy Loe

-Maryville senior Serena Sundell

-Maryville senior Morgan Stocklein

-Mt. Vernon senior Solai Pham

-Mt. Vernon senior Lacy Stokes

-Pleasant Hill senior Hannah Joyce

-Pleasant Hill senior Tera Reberry

-Reeds Spring senior Isabella Fuller

-Springfield Catholic junior Hallie Cook

-Springfield Catholic sophomore Grace O'Reilly

-Springfield Catholic junior Cherie Sabini

-St. Paul Lutheran senior Lauryn Bonar