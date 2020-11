Mustangs, Indians and Tigers named among the best of the Tri-County

TRI-COUNTY CONFERENCE FIRST TEAM OFFENSE

-Dylan Hair, Blair Oaks quarterback

-Jayden Purdy, Blair Oaks running back

-Harrison Fowler, Hallsville running back

-Wyatt Bonnet, Blair Oaks lineman

-Jayden Walters, Hallsville lineman

-Jace Hills, Osage lineman

-Garrett Burger, California lineman

-Max Hampton, Southern Boone lineman

-DJ Wesolak, Boonville H-back

-Drake Schlup, California H-back

-Ryan Roberts, Hallsville tight end

-Brockton McLaughlin, Osage athlete

-Jake Closser, Blair Oaks wide receiver

-Blake Dapkus, Southern Boone wide receiver

-Drake Schlup, California returner

-Blake Dapkus, Southern Boone returner

TRI-COUNTY FIRST TEAM DEFENSE

-Rylee Niekamp, Blair Oaks defensive line

-Lane West, Boonville defensive line

-DJ Wesolak, Boonville defensive line

-Max Hampton, Southern Boone defensive line

-Levi Haney, Blair Oaks linebacker

-Cade Stockman, Blair Oaks linebacker

-Trenton Hobbs, Hallsville linebacker

-Bryant Davis, California linebacker

-Carson Prenger, Blair Oaks defensive back

-Jake Closser, Blair Oaks defensive back

-Jamesian McKee, Boonville defensive back

-Blake Dapkus, Southern Boone defensive back

-Carson Bax, Blair Oaks athlete

-Dawson Gump, California punter

-Adolfo Osio, California kicker

TRI-COUNTY SECOND TEAM OFFENSE

-Tyger Cobb, Hallsville quarterback

-Tagen Higgins, California running back

-Andrew Wiser, Boonville running back

-Kaden Hoelscher, Blair Oaks lineman

-Sam Coppock, Eldon lineman

-Peyton Hahn, Boonville lineman

-Brody Wisecarver, Osage lineman

-Sam Hampton, Southern Boone lineman

DaWan Lomax, Boonville H-back

-Lucas Ash, California tight end

-Trevor Myers, California athlete

-Carson Prenger, Blair Oaks wide receiver

-AJ Austene, Hallsville wide receiver

-DaWan Lomax, Boonville returner

TRI-COUNTY SECOND TEAM DEFENSE

-Caleb Perkins, Southern Boone defensive line

-DJ Larkin, Hallsville defensive line

-Trevor Myers, California defensive line

-Nico Canale, Blair Oaks defensive line

-Ian Nolph, Blair Oaks linebacker

-Harper Stock, Boonville linebacker

-Garrett Burger, California linebacker

-Jakob McKee, Southern Boone linebacker

-Alex Wieberg, Blair Oaks defensive back

-AJ Austene, Hallsville defensive back

-DaWan Lomax, Boonville defensive back

-Calen Kruger, California defensive back

-Nik Post, Southern Boone defensive back

-Tagen Higgins, California athlete

-Charlie Bronakowski, Boonville punter

-Zach Herigon, Blair Oaks kicker

TRI-COUNTY HONORABLE MENTION OFFENSE

-Chase Schupp, Southern Boone quarterback

-Eric Hood, Osage running back

-Cale Willson, Blair Oaks lineman

-Brysan Jeffries, Blair Oaks lineman

-Saylor Marquez, Boonville lineman

-Will Pickering, California lineman

-Alex Switzer, Southern Boone athlete

-Krystopher Shepard, Eldon athlete

-Jamesian McKee, Boonville wide receiver

-Hunter Graber, Osage wide receiver

TRI-COUNTY HONORABLE MENTION DEFENSE

-Will Pickering, California defensive line

-Tyler Dimmick, Osage defensive line

-Mason Hibdon, Versailles defensive line

-Colton Hobbs, Hallsville linebacker

-Evan Gonzalez, Boonville linebacker

-Ben Brookshire, Southern Boone linebacker

-Gavin Wekenborg, Blair Oaks linebacker

-Baylor Pearson, Eldon defensive back

-Dawson Gump, California defensive back

-Sam Coppock, Eldon athlete

-Hunter-Hees, Eldon punter

-Ross Brackman, Boonville kicker

OFFENSIVE MVP: Dylan Hair, Blair Oaks

DEFENSIVE MVP: Rylee Niekamp, Blair Oaks

HEAD COACH/STAFF OF THE YEAR: Ted LePage and Staff, Blair Oaks

FINAL CONFERENCE STANDINGS

-Blair Oaks (6-0) Conference Champions

-Southern Boone (3-1)

-California (4-3)

-Boonville (3-3)

-Hallsville (2-2)

-Osage (2-4)

-Eldon (0-4)

-Versailles (0-4)