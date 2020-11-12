Pirates and Lakers chosen among the best by the Southwest Cross Country Coaches Association

2020 CLASS 1 ALL-REGION GIRLS TEAM

-Macks Creek junior Adriana Mayer, Second Team

-Macks Creek junior Molly Phillips, Second Team

RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Blue Eye junior Riley Arnold

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jordan Phillips, College Heights

2020 CLASS 1 ALL-REGION BOYS TEAM

-Macks Creek freshman Kyler Gabriel, Honorable Mention

-Macks Creek freshman Caleb Phillips, Honorable Mention

CO-RUNNER OF THE YEAR: Blue Eye junior Ryan Cardenzena and Plato junior David Held

COACH OF THE YEAR: Jacob Thompson-Krug, Blue Eye

2020 CLASS 4 ALL-REGION GIRLS TEAM

-Camdenton senior Cambrie Kowal, Second Team

-Camdenton sophomore Madelyn Coffelt, Honorable Mention

ATHLETE OF THE YEAR: Brayden Kantola, West Plains

COACH OF THE YEAR: Alicia Gunter, West Plains