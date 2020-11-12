The lake level was 658.4; generation of 900 to 1,000 cubic feet per second (CFS) throughout the week for a level of 658.4 by the weekend. Surface temperature at Bagnell Dam was 61 degrees. Truman Lake was at 704.4 level.

TO NOTE

The Lower Osage is from the dam to the 22-mile mark; Mid-Lake is between the 22 and 38-mile marks; the Upper Osage is between the 38 and the Rt. 65 Bridge.

TOURNAMENT RESULTS

The Kearney High School anglers and their boat captain won the National Youth Fishing Association Pre-Tournament last Saturday with five bass weighing 13.47 pounds.

BAGNELL DAM SPILLWAY/OSAGE RIVER

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on Pop Rs, jigs and plastic worms along rocky banks.

TRUMAN DAM SPILLWAY

Water clarity: Clear. Fishing is slow for all species.

MID-LAKE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on spinnerbaits and jigs in small coves and pockets off the main lake. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks on main lake and in coves.

GRAND GLAIZE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs in brush piles and around docks 10 to 15 feet deep. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under main lake docks.

NIANGUA

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on jigs, crankbaits and topwater lures along secondary points in shorter coves. Crappie: Good on jigs 4 to 5 feet deep along main lake points and ledges. White bass: Fair trolling crankbaits along points and channels.

UPPER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on square bill crankbaits around docks. Crappie: Good on jigs and minnows 2 to 3 feet deep around docks. White bass: Good on Roostertails along windy points. Catfish: Good drifting cut shad.

LOWER OSAGE

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Slow on topwater lures and plastic worms around main lake docks. Crappie: Good shooting jigs under docks.

GRAVOIS

Water clarity: Clear. Black bass: Fair on buzz baits and spinnerbaits along windy points. Crappie: Good on jigs or minnows 2 to 12 feet deep on rocky points. White bass: Good on small swimbaits along windy points.

SOURCES

Guide Alfred Chapman (573-465-3810), www.lakeozarkfishingguideservice.com; Big Ed’s Guide Service (573-692-6710) www.bigedsguideservice.com; Guide Jack Uxa (573-434-2570) www.lakeoftheozarksfishingguide.com; Guide John Blankenbeker (573-280-1455); Guide Terry Blankenship (573-480-2835); Guide Jim Dill (573-204-9005) www.jamesdillguideservice.com; Fitz Fishing (573-693-9299); Bryants Osage Outdoors (573-374-2278); and Ferg’s Bait & Tackle (660-438-7413). Tournament Results—Thanks to www.bassingbob.com.