Rakes chosen among the best in Class 4 and Ollison chosen among the best in Class 3
CLASS 4 ALL STATE FIRST TEAM
-Webb City senior Haidyn Berry, Pitcher
-Bolivar senior Katie Brooks, Pitcher
-Webster Groves senior Maddie Buske, Pitcher
-Platte County senior Emma Koeneke, Pitcher
-Warrenton junior Kathryn McChristy, Pitcher
-Webster Grove senior Hannah Jansen, Catcher
-Windsor senior Piper Montgomery, Catcher
-Bolivar junior Apryl Zeno, Catcher
-McDonald County freshman Nevaeh Dodson, Outfield
-Kearney senior Lille Filger, Outfield
-St. Charles senior Breanna Hollowell, Outfield
-Webb City junior Emma Welch, Outfield
-Webster Groves senior Kelly Collins, Infield
-McDonald County freshman Carlee Cooper, Infield
-Platte County senior Hallie Magee, Infield
-Rockwood Summit junior Chloe Rhine, Infield
-Farmington junior Abby Robbins, Infield
-Rockwood Summit sophomore Abby Ulsas, Infield
-Webb City junior Peyton Hawkins, At Large
CLASS 4 ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM
-Camdenton senior Emma Rakes, Outfield
-Smithville senior Makaela Carr, Pitcher
-Hillsboro junior Elly Eckrich, Pitcher
-Grain Valley sophomore Hailey Hemme, Grain Valley
-McDonald County junior Madeline McCall
-Rolla junior Keira Chrisco, Catcher
-Smithville senior Veronica McNeece, Catcher
-Parkway North sophomore Jena Teakert, Catcher
-Platte County senior Maddie Carter, Outfield
-Parkway North senior Mia Clark, Outfield
-St. Teresa's junior Isabella DeZeeuw, Outfield
-De Soto junior Trista Grobe, Infield
-Rolla junior Makenzie McCarter, Infield
-Warrenton senior Hailey Roberts, Infield
CLASS 3 ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM
-Versailles junior Maris Ollison, Infield
-Savannah senior Kenzie Schopfer, Pitcher
-Blair Oaks senior Alexis Findley, Pitcher
-Logan-Rogersville sophomore Halle Miles, Pitcher
-Pleasant Hill sophomore Brooke Shifflett, Pitcher
-California senior Camryn Schlup, California
-Sullivan sophomore Sophia Weirich, Catcher
-California senior Lauren Hill, Catcher
-Odessa senior Alli VanLanker, Odessa
-Sullivan sophomore Kayla Ulrich, Infield
-Holden junior Elizabeth Stout, Infield
-Logan-Rogersville sophomore Cassidy Coambes, Infield
-Blair Oaks senior Bailey Rissmiller, Infield
-Ursuline Academy senior Emma Weston, Infield
-Hallsville senior Taylor Jones, Outfield
-Odessa junior Brittany Affolter, Outfield
-Perryville senior Ann-Marie Simpson, Outfield
-Logan-Rogersville junior Megan Hager, Outfield
-Pleasant Hill senior Allee, Brattin, Utility
-Sullivan senior Hanna Johanning, At-Large
-Windsor junior Riley Siegel, Infield
-Grain Valley junior BriLeigh Sims, Infield
-Farmington freshman Jayden Tucker, Infield
-Ft. Zumwalt South sophomore Katy Mawer, At Large
CLASS 3 ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM
-Bowling Green junior Tanner Turner, Pitcher
-Notre Dame (St. Louis) senior Sam Foppe, Pitcher
-Logan-Rogersville junior Jenna McKenzie, Pitcher
-Kirksville senior Audrey Danielson, Pitcher
-Bowling Green senior Grace Dameron, Catcher
-Logan-Rogersville junior Jenna Lane, Catcher
-Blair Oaks senior Ellie Kliethermes, Catcher
-Centralia sophomore Jozelynn Bostick, Infield
-Cassville senior Kyren Postlewait, Infield
-Hallsville junior Paige McCord, Infield
-Wright City sophomore Abigail Vossen, Infield
-Perryville senior Brittanie Stewart, Infield
-Ava sophomore Macee Cutbirth, Infield
-Chillicothe junior Sophia Luetticke, Outfield
-Sullivan junior Riley Branson, Outfield
-Reeds Spring senior Ashley Nolan, Outfield
-Holden sophomore Marah Klover, Outfield
-Centralia senior Ella Hollman, Utility
-Blair Oaks junior Andi Siebeneck, At-Large