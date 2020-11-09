Rakes chosen among the best in Class 4 and Ollison chosen among the best in Class 3

CLASS 4 ALL STATE FIRST TEAM

-Webb City senior Haidyn Berry, Pitcher

-Bolivar senior Katie Brooks, Pitcher

-Webster Groves senior Maddie Buske, Pitcher

-Platte County senior Emma Koeneke, Pitcher

-Warrenton junior Kathryn McChristy, Pitcher

-Webster Grove senior Hannah Jansen, Catcher

-Windsor senior Piper Montgomery, Catcher

-Bolivar junior Apryl Zeno, Catcher

-McDonald County freshman Nevaeh Dodson, Outfield

-Kearney senior Lille Filger, Outfield

-St. Charles senior Breanna Hollowell, Outfield

-Webb City junior Emma Welch, Outfield

-Webster Groves senior Kelly Collins, Infield

-McDonald County freshman Carlee Cooper, Infield

-Platte County senior Hallie Magee, Infield

-Rockwood Summit junior Chloe Rhine, Infield

-Farmington junior Abby Robbins, Infield

-Rockwood Summit sophomore Abby Ulsas, Infield

-Webb City junior Peyton Hawkins, At Large

CLASS 4 ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM

-Camdenton senior Emma Rakes, Outfield

-Smithville senior Makaela Carr, Pitcher

-Hillsboro junior Elly Eckrich, Pitcher

-Grain Valley sophomore Hailey Hemme, Grain Valley

-McDonald County junior Madeline McCall

-Rolla junior Keira Chrisco, Catcher

-Smithville senior Veronica McNeece, Catcher

-Parkway North sophomore Jena Teakert, Catcher

-Platte County senior Maddie Carter, Outfield

-Parkway North senior Mia Clark, Outfield

-St. Teresa's junior Isabella DeZeeuw, Outfield

-De Soto junior Trista Grobe, Infield

-Rolla junior Makenzie McCarter, Infield

-Warrenton senior Hailey Roberts, Infield

CLASS 3 ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM

-Versailles junior Maris Ollison, Infield

-Savannah senior Kenzie Schopfer, Pitcher

-Blair Oaks senior Alexis Findley, Pitcher

-Logan-Rogersville sophomore Halle Miles, Pitcher

-Pleasant Hill sophomore Brooke Shifflett, Pitcher

-California senior Camryn Schlup, California

-Sullivan sophomore Sophia Weirich, Catcher

-California senior Lauren Hill, Catcher

-Odessa senior Alli VanLanker, Odessa

-Sullivan sophomore Kayla Ulrich, Infield

-Holden junior Elizabeth Stout, Infield

-Logan-Rogersville sophomore Cassidy Coambes, Infield

-Blair Oaks senior Bailey Rissmiller, Infield

-Ursuline Academy senior Emma Weston, Infield

-Hallsville senior Taylor Jones, Outfield

-Odessa junior Brittany Affolter, Outfield

-Perryville senior Ann-Marie Simpson, Outfield

-Logan-Rogersville junior Megan Hager, Outfield

-Pleasant Hill senior Allee, Brattin, Utility

-Sullivan senior Hanna Johanning, At-Large

-Windsor junior Riley Siegel, Infield

-Grain Valley junior BriLeigh Sims, Infield

-Farmington freshman Jayden Tucker, Infield

-Ft. Zumwalt South sophomore Katy Mawer, At Large

CLASS 3 ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM

-Bowling Green junior Tanner Turner, Pitcher

-Notre Dame (St. Louis) senior Sam Foppe, Pitcher

-Logan-Rogersville junior Jenna McKenzie, Pitcher

-Kirksville senior Audrey Danielson, Pitcher

-Bowling Green senior Grace Dameron, Catcher

-Logan-Rogersville junior Jenna Lane, Catcher

-Blair Oaks senior Ellie Kliethermes, Catcher

-Centralia sophomore Jozelynn Bostick, Infield

-Cassville senior Kyren Postlewait, Infield

-Hallsville junior Paige McCord, Infield

-Wright City sophomore Abigail Vossen, Infield

-Perryville senior Brittanie Stewart, Infield

-Ava sophomore Macee Cutbirth, Infield

-Chillicothe junior Sophia Luetticke, Outfield

-Sullivan junior Riley Branson, Outfield

-Reeds Spring senior Ashley Nolan, Outfield

-Holden sophomore Marah Klover, Outfield

-Centralia senior Ella Hollman, Utility

-Blair Oaks junior Andi Siebeneck, At-Large